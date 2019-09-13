Camila Cabello Vows to Raise $250,000 for Save the Children: 'A Voice Is a Powerful Instrument'

A philanthropic “Señorita!”

Camila Cabello was honored Thursday at Save the Children’s Gala in New York City Thursday for “her commitment to stand up and be a voice for the kids.”

Accepting the Voice Award, the Cuban-Mexican singer thanked the organization for its commitment to helping underprivileged children around the world.

Image zoom Camila Cabello

“One of my favorite quotes is ‘humanity owes the child the best it has to give.’ And Save The Children, you guys are doing just that,” she said, accepting the award. “Changing the courses of kids and families lives all over the world.”

Cabello, who serves as an ambassador for the organization, visited Save the Children’s programs in Puerto Rico following a devastating hurricane last year.

“I’m a Cuban-American. I grew up on an island in the Caribbean and felt compelled to help the people impacted by Hurricane Maria in whatever way I could,” Cabello told PEOPLE about the visit last year. “I am thankful to have met these strong, brave children and families who still need our support. Seeing Save the Children’s dedicated staff in Puerto Rico was truly inspiring.”

RELATED: Camila Cabello Talks Shawn Mendes Relationship: We ‘Fall for Each Other Like Nobody Is Watching’

Image zoom Camila Cabello Gabriel Gonzales for Save the Children

“I believe that a voice is a powerful instrument and I believe we have a responsibility to use it and when we use it together we can make a huge difference for girls and boys all over the world,” she continued during Thursday’s speech.

Cabello ended her acceptance speech by pledging to raise $250,000 for the organization, specifically for its programs for refugees of conflict, children in poverty, children’s health and education programs, and programs that support gender equality.

Image zoom Camila Cabello, Hoda Kotb and Willie Geist

“I am so thrilled and so grateful and so honored to a part of that movement. But for all that has been accomplished, I know that we still have a long, long way to go,” she said. “I am proud to announce a commitment to help support Save the Children and its missions.”

After the gala, the former Fifth Harmony member shared a photo of the event with a heartwarming caption.

“I really hope to work with @savethechildren for the rest of my life, I felt so humbled and so inspired to be in a room full of people that dedicate their lives to making kids’ lives better all over the world,” she wrote. “I felt especially inspired by the kids there that at such a young age use everything they have been through to make a difference and help others…that kind of empathy, compassion and strength at such a young age is so inspiring to me and all of us in that room, making us want to be better and do better.”

Along with Cabello, Zendaya presented Tommy Hilfiger with the Humanitarian Award at the event hosted by NBC’s Hoda Kotb and Willie Geist and attended by Jennifer Garner.