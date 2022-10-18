Camila Cabello Discusses the DM from a Fellow Musician That Made Her Quit Dating Apps After One Day

Somewhat ironically, Cabello was recently rumored to be dating Austin Kevitch, co-founder and CEO of the Lox Club dating app

By
Published on October 18, 2022 02:30 PM
Camilla Cabello attends Variety's 2022 Power Of Women
Camila Cabello. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Camila Cabello tried using a dating app once — and didn't last very long.

In a new interview set to air on Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the "Bam Bam" singer-songwriter opened up about taking the common, modern route in an attempt to find her next romance before receiving a message that led her to delete the service.

"I was on a dating app for like 24 hours then I left," Cabello, 25, told host Drew Barrymore before explaining her reasoning. "Because the first guy that DM'ed me was like an aspiring singer-songwriter from Nashville and I was just like, I feel weird because somebody could be using me. Does that make sense?"

Barrymore, 47, noted that "you don't know [someone's] intentions" on virtual dating platforms, and Cabello agreed. "Yeah, you don't know their intentions," added the former Fifth Harmony member. "But even that, I'm like, I don't even know. When you are just trying to make friends, you're going to meet guys that are vetted by your friends, which is amazing."

Somewhat ironically given her comments, Cabello was recently rumored to be dating Austin Kevitch, co-founder and CEO of the Lox Club dating app. The pair were spotted strolling around LA while holding hands in August — three months after Entertainment Tonight reported that the pair had mutual friends, and Kevitch asked them to set him up with the Cinderella star.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/camila-cabello" data-inlink="true">Camila Cabello</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/blake-shelton" data-inlink="true">blake shelton</a>, john legend, <a href="https://people.com/tag/gwen-stefani" data-inlink="true">gwen stefani</a>
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend. Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty

Elsewhere in her interview with Barrymore, Cabello spoke about working with fellow The Voice coaches Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. "They're so adorable. I asked them, 'What is the key? You know you guys have been together…' cause they're so happy and in love… It's so real," she said. "They're, like, making out — they're not making out, but they're cuddly with each other. And they're obsessed with each other."

Cabello continued, "What they say about their key to being so happy is that they're best friends, and they make each other laugh — like, they're laughing all the time. That's something that's really important for me."

Information regarding local air times and stations for The Drew Barrymore Show is available on the series' website.

Related Articles
Austin Kevitch, Camila Cabello
Who Is Camila Cabello's Rumored Boyfriend? All About Austin Kevitch
Camila Cabello and Austin Kevitch
Camila Cabello Walks Hand in Hand with New Flame, Dating App CEO Austin Kevitch, Around LA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Dyj5PvFEsQ&t=117s Behind the Scenes at the Coach Performance of Camila Cabello's "Havana" | NBC's The Voice 2022 Unlisted 4 views Oct 7, 2022 Go behind the scenes with Camila Cabello, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to film the coaches' performance of Camila's hit song "Havana."
Camila Cabello Says It Was 'an Honor' Performing 'Havana' on 'The' 'Voice' with Her Fellow Coaches
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Mistakes 'The Voice' Contestant for Ex Shawn Mendes, Jokes About Knowing Him 'Deeply'
John Legend, Blake Shelton
John Legend Says Blake Shelton Is the 'Heart and Soul' of 'The Voice' : 'We're All Going to Miss Him'
Drew Barrymore Reveals Her Dating App Profile Photo
Drew Barrymore Reveals Her Dating App Profile Photo: 'I Would Swipe Right'
Camilla Cabello attends Variety's 2022 Power Of Women
Camila Cabello on Overcoming Imposter Syndrome as New 'Voice' Coach: 'I Have Something to Offer'
Camila Cabello, blake shelton
Camila Cabello Says She 'Didn't Prepare' Herself for Friendly Banter with Blake Shelton on 'The Voice'
Fifth Harmony
Camila Cabello Reflects on Fifth Harmony's 'Wild Ride' After 10th Anniversary with Throwback Photo
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' Relationship: A Look Back
THE VOICE
Camila Cabello Blocks Gwen Stefani from Taking a Country Singer for Her 'The Voice' Team — Watch!
Watch Blake Shelton Teach Jimmy Fallon to Line Dance
Watch Blake Shelton Teach Jimmy Fallon How to Line Dance in Hilarious 'Tonight Show' Clip
Camila Cabello Reveals She Has COVID and Dances with DayQuil in New TikTok: 'I Got the Rona'
Camila Cabello Reveals She Has COVID-19 and Dances with DayQuil in New TikTok: 'I Got the Rona'
Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari Says She's Using Her DMs as a 'Dating App' — And She's Had 'Quite a Few' Dates!
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 25: Camila Cabello during a visit to Hits Radio on March 25, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for Bauer Media)LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Harry Styles attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
Camila Cabello Jokes She Only Auditioned for 'The X Factor' to 'Marry Harry Styles': 'Embarrassing'
Camila Cabello, Fifth Harmony
Camila Cabello's New Album 'Familia' Includes a Lyric About Fifth Harmony's Breakup