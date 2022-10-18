Camila Cabello tried using a dating app once — and didn't last very long.

In a new interview set to air on Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the "Bam Bam" singer-songwriter opened up about taking the common, modern route in an attempt to find her next romance before receiving a message that led her to delete the service.

"I was on a dating app for like 24 hours then I left," Cabello, 25, told host Drew Barrymore before explaining her reasoning. "Because the first guy that DM'ed me was like an aspiring singer-songwriter from Nashville and I was just like, I feel weird because somebody could be using me. Does that make sense?"

Barrymore, 47, noted that "you don't know [someone's] intentions" on virtual dating platforms, and Cabello agreed. "Yeah, you don't know their intentions," added the former Fifth Harmony member. "But even that, I'm like, I don't even know. When you are just trying to make friends, you're going to meet guys that are vetted by your friends, which is amazing."

Somewhat ironically given her comments, Cabello was recently rumored to be dating Austin Kevitch, co-founder and CEO of the Lox Club dating app. The pair were spotted strolling around LA while holding hands in August — three months after Entertainment Tonight reported that the pair had mutual friends, and Kevitch asked them to set him up with the Cinderella star.

Elsewhere in her interview with Barrymore, Cabello spoke about working with fellow The Voice coaches Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. "They're so adorable. I asked them, 'What is the key? You know you guys have been together…' cause they're so happy and in love… It's so real," she said. "They're, like, making out — they're not making out, but they're cuddly with each other. And they're obsessed with each other."

Cabello continued, "What they say about their key to being so happy is that they're best friends, and they make each other laugh — like, they're laughing all the time. That's something that's really important for me."

