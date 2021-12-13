Camila Cabello Reveals How Writing Cinderella Song Helped Her Overcome 'Hard Time' with Mental Health

"It was just a period of a lot of anxiety and sadness for me," Camila Cabello said of writing the song "Million to One" for the Prime Video movie musical

Camila Cabello channeled a bit of her own journey into portraying a princess.

The three-time Grammy nominee, 24, revealed she was going through a "really hard time" with her mental health while writing one of the songs for Cinderella.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I don't think I know how to write in any way that isn't personal to me," she explained during a conversation with Kid Cudi, Anderson .Paak and the Sparks Brothers for The Hollywood Reporter's Songwriter Roundtable. "When I was working on 'Million to One' for Cinderella, to be totally honest, I was going through a really hard time with my mental health."

"It was just a period of a lot of anxiety and sadness for me, and that song had me feeling like, 'I can overcome this. I know that I can make my life better.' I feel like I channeled my personal journey into the one of the character. The character was super confident — everybody was telling her no, but she knew," Cabello added.

The singer starred in the Prime Video adaptation of Cinderella as the titular rags-to-riches princess in the beloved fairytale.

camila cabello and shawn mendes Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty

Cabello previously detailed the anxiety and stress she faced while filming the movie musical, which was halted at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. She revealed during an Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk program that she "would just break down crying once a day at least."

"Before the pandemic, I felt really burnt out. I had been working pretty nonstop since I was 15. And the rigor with which I started working, there was just no time off," she said last month. "I was barely home. I didn't have time to get to know who I was outside of my career. Pile that onto struggles with mental health, with anxiety, with these toxic levels of stress, it wasn't even a meltdown because I would just work through it."

"I was just exhausted in every way and at that point, I felt like I was running a marathon with a broken leg. I kept going, but it was extremely hard. And I wish that I would've just been like, 'Let me just stop for a second and get a nice cast for my broken leg and get some physical therapy.' But I didn't. COVID stepped in and kind of did it for me," Cabello added.

RELATED VIDEO: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Announce Split Months After Celebrating Their 2 Year Anniversary