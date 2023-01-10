Camila Cabello Reveals Her Empowering Dating Advice: 'It's About Just Stepping into Life'

The singer also opened up to PEOPLE about her work with L'Oreal Paris — and what she loves most about Women of Worth

By
Published on January 10, 2023 06:00 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: Camila Cabello attends L'Oreal Paris' 'Women of Worth' celebration at The Ebell Club of Los Angeles on December 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)
Camila Cabello . Photo: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Camila Cabello is open to new experiences.

Speaking to PEOPLE about the L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth event last month, the "Bam Bam" singer shared her dating advice for women getting back into the dating scene.

"It's more about just stepping into life," Cabello, 25, tells PEOPLE.

She continues, "I think it's like — you're always meeting people. You should always be making friends. You should always be having new experiences. I don't think dating is really any different."

In October, Cabello opened up about her experience with dating apps during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show — and revealed why she quit after 24 hours.

"The first guy that DM'ed me was like an aspiring singer-songwriter from Nashville and I was just like, I feel weird because somebody could be using me. Does that make sense?"

Barrymore, 47, noted that "you don't know [someone's] intentions" on virtual dating platforms, and Cabello agreed.

"Yeah, you don't know their intentions," added the former Fifth Harmony member, who was linked to Austin Kevitch at the time. "But even that, I'm like, I don't even know. When you are just trying to make friends, you're going to meet guys that are vetted by your friends, which is amazing."

Elsewhere in the interview, Cabello revealed why the Women of Worth event — which honors women who uplift their communities and grants them $20,000 toward their cause — is close to her heart.

RELATED VIDEO: Camila Cabello on Therapy, and Her New Album: "I Really Feel Like I'm Living My Truth"

"I enjoy people who really don't leave it to other people to make the surroundings, or the world, better. I like people who are like, 'I see a problem and I'm going to do something about it.'"

The "Hasta Los Dientes" singer added that she feels "inspired" by "doers" like the women who are honored at the event.

"I think so much of the time, we think that we're not capable or we think that we're not powerful enough. A lot of people are like, 'Well, I'm not famous. I'm not powerful.' And it's like, 'Well, you don't have to be.'"

She adds, "These women aren't famous. They're just awesome and they're just taking action in their communities and getting stuff done."

