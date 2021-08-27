Fans thought the "Señorita"-singing couple were engaged after she posted a TikTok wearing a ring on her left index finger

Camila Cabello Says She's 'Not Engaged' to Shawn Mendes, But Jokes They Have Matching 'Lower Back' Tattoos

Camila Cabello is setting the record straight on her current relationship status.

The "Havana" singer, 24, addressed rumors that she and her boyfriend Shawn Mendes are engaged during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cabello originally fueled engagement speculation after she posted a TikTok last week dancing to her song "Don't Go Yet." Fans immediately honed in on her left index finger which appeared to have a diamond ring on it.

"Ooh, is this news?" the singer said after Fallon, 46, asked about the ring. She quickly added, "No, guys!"

Camila Cabello Credit: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

"He has not [proposed], and I am not engaged," the Fifth Harmony alum further clarified.

Cabello explained she doesn't always remember which hand the engagement finger is on and that it was an honest mistake.

"I swear to god, I don't know what hand the engagement ring goes on, so sometimes I'll just like put it on my ring finger," she told Fallon. "I mean, I'd actually like you to enlighten me—which hand is the engagement hand? Because I don't know."

The singer continued, "My parents are married, and they both lost their ring. Literally, my mom couldn't tell me, either. She could save me from this, but she doesn't because she doesn't know, either!"

Fallon hesitantly responded, "It's the left hand, right?"

"You don't even know!" Cabello shot back. "Is this common knowledge?"

Fallon admitted he doesn't wear his wedding ring either because it doesn't fit him, jokingly adding that he has a back tattoo to symbolize the nuptials instead.

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes | Credit: John Shearer/Getty

"I have a tattoo of Shawn on my lower back too — it says 'Shawn Mendes,'" Cabello joked, later telling Fallon, "It says 'señor,' and he has one on his lower back that says 'señorita.'"

Although the couple has no plans for engagement, they've gotten stronger over the past year.

Recently, Mendes opened up about his new song "Summer of Love '' with Tainy and revealed that his relationship was the source of inspiration.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It was like writing about the first couple of months actually in the lockdown," he said on Audacy Check In. "Camila and I were so lucky because we were able to just kind of be in a still moment, and it was the first time in the past six years that we've been just able to relax and not work at all."