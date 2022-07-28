Camila Cabello Reflects on Fifth Harmony's 'Wild Ride' After 10th Anniversary with Throwback Photo

The girl group, which is currently on hiatus, celebrated the 10th anniversary of its formation on Wednesday

Camila Cabello is reminiscing on her time as a member of Fifth Harmony.

On Thursday — one day after the former girl group celebrated the 10th anniversary of their July 27, 2012 formation on The X Factor — Cabello paid tribute to her former bandmates on social media and wished them "love and happiness."

The "Don't Go Yet" singer first shared a throwback, black and white photo on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Look at these innocent lil babies. We all have armpit hair now! We had some good laughs/inside jokes and a f---in wild ride. Much love and happiness to these ladies."

"And thanks to everybody who supported and went so hard for us along the way," Cabello, 25, added.

A few minutes later, she shared a throwback photo of the group from their time on The X Factor, where Cabello, Lauren Jauregui, Normani, Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke — all of whom are now solo musicians — got their start as a group.

"10 years since this f---in wild ride. crazy to think when this picture was taken we barely knew each other and the journey we were about to go on would change our lives forever," the "Bam Bam" singer wrote. "I wanna remember the laughs and inside jokes and the pinch me I'm dreaming moments. pls let's all forget the times when I would do my own eyeliner thx . much love and happiness to these ladies @fifthharmony and thx to the fans who had fun with us along the way x"

Normani, 26, marked the occasion on Wednesday and shared two photos to her Instagram Story writing, "10 years" with a head-exploding emoji over the cover of 7/27. She then shared a photo of all five girls writing, "forever grateful."

Brooke, 29, shared a video compilation of moments from the band's music videos and performances on Twitter writing, "To the people I met. To the history made. To my life changing. I'm proud of my part and beyond grateful. 7/27."

Jane, 25, also marked the anniversary on Twitter by sharing a clip posted by a fan from their "Work From Home" music video. "ahhh how time fliess aha happy 10yrs mijitasss. love y'all always x," she wrote.

After the group was formed on Season 2 the singing competition show — where they came in third place — Fifth Harmony went on to release two albums, Reflection and 7/27, and score multi-platinum singles including "Worth It" and "Work From Home." Cabello then unexpectedly left the group in 2016 to launch a solo career.

In a 2018 interview with The New York Times, the musician spoke about trying to pursue solo stardom while in the group. "It became clear that it was not possible to do solo stuff and be in the group at the same time," Cabello said at the time, claiming "if anyone wants to explore their individuality, it's not right for people to tell you no."

Cabello spoke to Bustle in August 2021 about lacking friends during her time in Fifth Harmony and often spending free time with her mother. "It was always me and my mom," she told the publication. "Probably to the extreme. Because I never had any friends."

Speaking to Reuters in April, the "Havana" singer revealed that her track "Psychofreak" made a lyrical reference to her leaving the group.