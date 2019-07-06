Camila Cabello Praises Shawn Mendes Amid Romance Rumors: 'You Couldn't Be More Amazing'

Image zoom Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Camila Cabello has nothing but loving words for Shawn Mendes.

Just two days after the pair were spotted holding hands in California, Cabello, 22, packed on the praise for the Canadian pop star, 20, while attending his Los Angeles concert on Friday.

“@shawnmendes you couldn’t be more amazing. Wow,” she wrote alongside one clip, which was taken from the audience, adding a red heart emoji.

Alongside another, the former Fifth Harmony band member wrote, “You’re unreal. @shawnmendes.”

The two singers recently dropped a sexy new music video for their song “Señorita,” in which the pair play two lovers who share a passionate evening — and morning. The video was released just days before Cabello’s split from Matthew Hussey was confirmed.

Although relationship rumors have swirled around the two singers ever since the release of their 2015 hit “I Know What You Did Last Summer“, this past week has sent speculation into overdrive.

On Wednesday evening, Cabello was photographed walking hand-in-hand with Mendes, and the following day, the duo also seemed to be cozying up by an infinity pool as they celebrated the Fourth of July together.

The two singers first met each while opening for Austin Mahone on his Live On tour, when Cabello was still a member of Fifth Harmony and Mendes was primarily known for his viral Vine posts.

When rumors first emerged that the pair were dating in 2015, they turned it into a joke.

“We can’t do that!” Mendes told E! News in September 2015. “I mean, Spanish and Canadian don’t really mix.”

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the pair were once again asked about any potential romance.

“Every time I try to make a move, she just swerves me off,” Mendes said.

“That’s 100 percent not [true],” Cabello cut in. “He friend-zones me, he calls me kid!”