Camila Cabello Postpones Tour Due to Coronavirus Crisis in Emotional Post: 'I'm Truly Heartbroken'

Image zoom Camila Cabello Emma McIntyre/Getty

Camila Cabello has decided to postpone her Romance tour amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

On Tuesday, the pop star shared an emotional post on Instagram announcing that she and her team have decided to put her upcoming tour on hold as the world tries to flatten the curve and contain the spread of the pandemic.

“hey guys, most importantly, I wanna say these are difficult, uncertain times right now and I hope you guys are all keeping safe and both physically and mentally healthy. I miss and love you guys so so much,” she began her lengthy post.

“with all the news constantly coming out and so much that is really unknown, we’re also taking extreme precautions to protect ourselves, our team, our dancers, our band, our crew and ultimately you guys. i’m truly heartbroken to say that we’ve decided we need to postpone the tour,” Cabello continued. “we can’t start rehearsals without putting people at risk and with so much up in the air with no real and definitive end in sight, I feel this is the responsible thing to do. We will do our best to reschedule as soon as we are able to, expect more info in the very near future.”

RELATED: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Share a Smooch While Social Distancing Together in Miami

The “Señorita” singer added, “I’m so so sorry you guys. i’m so sad at the thought of disappointing you. I was so excited to see you and hug you in person and sing these songs with you. we’ve been working on something really magical and special and I keep picturing your faces and i just wanted to bring you guys the dreamiest experience possible. I promise I’ll see you and cuddle your faces off when it’s sad and this all passes.”

Cabello then tried to look at the positives, telling her fans this time off was an opportunity for her too “keep making music that I’m also excited to share with you.”

RELATED: Fifth Harmony’s ‘Work from Home’ Goes Viral Thanks to Coronavirus Memes: ‘The Anthem of 2020’

She ended her note by thanking her fans for “being there for me and caring about me always,” and sent well wishes to those directly affected by the virus.

“i love and care about all of you so much too,” the singer wrote. “to all of you that are going through a difficult time right now, I’m sending lots of love and light your way, remember to be gentle and loving and kind to yourself, let’s be compassionate and take care of ourselves and each other. when the danger passes, all this love that we are putting into the world will heal us. i love you so much.”

Cabello is just the latest artist to postpone her tour. Several other musicians have taken similar measures amid the pandemic to protect against its spread.

RELATED VIDEO: Camila Cabello Jokes She and Shawn Mendes Will Accept Grammy Award in Their Underwear

The “My Oh My” singer is also practicing social distancing with boyfriend Shawn Mendes in her home state of Florida amid the outbreak.

The pair revealed that they’ve been quarantined together when they hosted an Instagram Live show on Friday as part of the Global Citizen’s “Together at Home” concert series. Cabello and Mendes are among many musicians who have held similar at-home performances over the past two weeks in efforts to lift fans’ spirits as more people are required to stay home.

On Tuesday, the couple was seen taking a break from their isolation for a romantic, early morning stroll hand in hand with their coffee mugs in Miami.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.