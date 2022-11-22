Camila Cabello Is in on the Joke — and Responds to Viral 'Quismois' White House Performance

The "Bam Bam" singer responded to a series of social media posts making fun of the way she pronounces "Christmas"

By
Published on November 22, 2022 05:25 PM
Camila Cabello arrives at Variety's Power Of Young Hollywood party at The H Club Los Angeles on August 06, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic

Camila Cabello is having the last laugh this Christmas ... or should we say quismois?

In a video shared on Twitter on Tuesday, the singer-songwriter hilariously responded to fans who've flooded the internet with memes about how she pronounced "Christmas" during her White House performance last year.

In the video, she poked fun at the memes by coaching herself on "phrasing." While in character as a vocal coach, she sings "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and enunciates the "Christmas." She then asks herself to give it a try.

Then, Cabello in another change of clothing, sings the same lyrics — but always comes back to "quismois." After several tries to get herself to pronounce it the right way, she surrenders and says, "It's gonna be great."

"me before recording my version of I'll be home for christmas (quismois)," she captioned the video.

The video comes after a series of social media posts making fun of the pronunciation, which began last year when a clip of Cabello performing the mariachi version of "I'll Be Home for Christmas" went viral.

This year, the trend resurfaced and several TikTok users made it their own. One user wrote, "cursive singing has gone way too far."

Meanwhile, another wrote, "Camila on her way home just for Quiznos."

Cabello released the cover on Amazon Music last year. Earlier this month, she announced it is available on all streaming platforms.

Before her performance at the White House last year, she also sang the song (alongside a mariachi) during NBC's Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City earlier that month.

"I wanted to pay tribute to my Mexican heritage with this Christmas cover of I'll be home for Christmas," she wrote on Instagram about the tribute. "Luis [Miguel] did it first and in Spanish, but I wanted to bring it to an audience that normally doesn't get to hear the beauty of mariachi music."

In Spanish, she added: "Much love to Mexico and to the beautiful music of my country. Merry Christmas! I hope you enjoy this cover that's now available on Amazon Music."

