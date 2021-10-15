Watch Camila Cabello Perform Unreleased Song 'La Buena Vida' with a Full Mariachi for NPR's Tiny Desk

"This is one of my favorite songs on the album," Cabello said about the new track

What better way to mark the end of Latinx Heritage Month, than with Camila Cabello and a mariachi?

Cabello appeared on NPR's Tiny Desk on Friday in honor of their Latinx takeover, which concluded with the singer's performance. During the concert, Cabello debuted a new song titled "La Buena Vida," from her upcoming third studio album Familia.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm gonna sing a song called 'La Buena Vida' which is part of my upcoming album Familia and this is one of my favorite songs on the album so thanks for having me and I hope you guys enjoy it, let's get it," the "Don't Go Yet" singer, 24, said before she began singing.

camila cabello Camila Cabello

The song features a full mariachi band, which played for Cabello during the concert series.

"You should be here, should be with me tonight / Said you're working, you're working all the time / Why am I all alone with your glass of wine? / Oh no, oh no, this is not the life," she sang.

During the concert, she also sang stripped-down renditions of "Havana," "Real Friends," "Señorita" and "Don't Go Yet" with a full band.

RELATED VIDEO: Idina Menzel Jokes About Camila Cabello's 'Truck Driver's Mouth' & the Special Bond They Formed

Her upcoming album Familia follows her 2019 album Romance, and though a release date has not been announced, Cabello said in July that the album was inspired by family and food.

"This whole album to me was inspired by two things: family and food. Your family by blood, but also your chosen family," she wrote in an Instagram post discussing the release of her single "Don't Go Yet." "Who you want to break bread with. Who you want to sit at the dinner table with, cook a meal for, get wine-drunk with, and dance in the living room with."

"To me, those are the moments that make me glad to be alive, those moments of collective joy and true vulnerability and connection with other people," she continued.

camila cabello Camila Cabello

Earlier this month, the singer earned a diamond certification for her hit 2017 track "Havana" — making her only the second Latina to earn the distinction, joining Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow."