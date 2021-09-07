The Cinderella actress also performed her single "Don't Go Yet" for the Live Lounge

Camila Cabello Turns Olivia Rodrigo's 'Good 4 U' into a Dance-Ready Cumbia: 'Mixed It Up a Little'

¡Échale!

Camila Cabello is tapping into Latinx TikTok's favorite music trend: turning popular songs into cumbia dance hits! Appearing from L.A. on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge, the Cuban-Mexican singer, 24, performed Olivia Rodrigo's "Good 4 U" but gave it a Latin twist by singing it like a cumbia.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"mixed it up a little on @bbcradio1's live lounge! #good4u," Cabello wrote on Instagram with a clip of the performance.

Backed by an accordion, maracas and the signature beat of the Latin American genre, Cabello transformed the punk-pop chart-topper into a rendition perfect for a quinceañera dance floor.

"It was so fun. Just getting to perform with my band members and my singers is just something artists have missed during COVID so to be able to do that right now is so much fun," she said on the radio show.

During the interview, Cabello said she's gotten "a lot better" at nerves but that it's healthy to feel nervous before shows.

Cabello has previously shared love for Rodrigo, following the release of Sour earlier this year, posting a screengrab of the Filipina's song "Brutal" and the caption "this album is truly gorgeous. so honest, so vulnerable! I'm inspired."

RELATED VIDEO: Idina Menzel Jokes About Camila Cabello's 'Truck Driver's Mouth' & the Special Bond They Formed

This isn't Cabello's first time visiting the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

She last visited it last year and performed her song "Liar" and a cover of Lewis Capaldi's "Someone You Loved." Four years ago, she visited the studio with Machine Gun Kelly to perform "Bad Things" and James Arthur's song "Say You Won't Let Go."