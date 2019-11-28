Camila Cabello Opens Up About PDA with Shawn Mendes: 'Might as Well Just Make Out on Instagram'

Camila Cabello is aware that she’s known for public displays of affection with boyfriend Shawn Mendes, but Cabello, 22, can still laugh about the reputation.

Cabello made light of her frequent public kisses with Mendes, 21, when chatting with Greg James on BBC 1’s Breakfast with Greg James on Tuesday after a fan called in for the “Unpopular Opinion” portion of the morning program, saying that she thinks “public displays of affection on Instagram are too much.”

Cabello admitted that she and Mendes are known to show some PDA — especially after the viral video of her and Mendes hilariously making out on the social media platform in September — but also said she understands why it might put some people off.

“Ouch,” Cabello said with a laugh after the caller criticized PDA. “Well. I feel personally targeted. I feel personally attacked.”

The “Havana” singer then joked, “Yeah, PDA is terrible. I mean, kissing in public? I don’t even….”

While Cabello ultimately said she agreed with the caller’s opinion that sometimes gushing over your significant other can get to be over the top, she added that having her every move documented by paparazzi has “desensitized” her to the potential annoyance of PDA.

“The problem with you, Camila, and with Shawn as well, is that people are trying to take photos of you all the time,” James pointed out.

This Unpopular Opinion about PDA felt a little bit personal to @Camila_Cabello 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/7lHcC5ExvI — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) November 26, 2019

“I know, you honestly get kind of desensitized to it,” Cabello said. “You’re like, well, might as well just make out on Instagram. Might as well!”

Cabello and Mendes were first romantically linked after releasing “Señorita” and being spotted together multiple times over the summer holding hands and kissing in public.

The “Never Be the Same” singer also told Rolling Stone last week that she and Mendes had a connection way back in 2015 when they collaborated on the song “I Know What You Did Last Summer” together, and that when they started hanging out again and working on “Señorita”: “[I]t just brought it back.”

Image zoom Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Most recently, the duo gave a steamy performance of their collaboration “Señorita” during the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday night, teasing fans in the audience and those watching on TV with an almost kiss.

At the end of the performance, Cabello nudged her nose against Mendes’ as the crowd went wild.

After their win Sunday night for Collaboration of the Year, Cabello declared her love for Mendes in a celebratory Instagram post.

“i love u @shawnmendes thank u for being so there for me yesterday and every other day, u have the most caring and beautiful heart in the world !” Cabello wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the duo holding hands.

Cabello added, “thanks to all our fans for voting , we love and appreciate you guys so much and are so thankful for you ❤️.”

Mendes shared a similar sentiment in an Instagram post of his own, writing, “@amas thank you everyone thank you so much!! ❤️ also @camila_cabello i admire you so much you unbelievable human being thank you for being you ❤️❤️ we love u guys.”

The pair also showed some PDA earlier this month at a Los Angeles Clippers game, locking lips and cuddling up together while they sat court side for the game against the Toronto Raptors.