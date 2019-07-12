Camila Cabello Opens Up About Life After Her Recent Breakup: 'I Think I'm Just More Brave'

Image zoom Camila Cabello Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Camila Cabello is feeling herself!

Amid a recent breakup, new romance rumors and releasing new music, Cabello, 22, says that she feels “more brave” and “more alive” after the experiences she went through over the past year.

“Honestly, I think I’m just more brave,” she said, speaking with Clash magazine as their most recent cover girl.

“I feel like I can be much more honest with myself and other people because obviously I’m growing up and I have a more grounded sense of who I am,” she added.

The pop star also touched upon her recent breakup with relationship coach Matthew Hussey, saying that she feels “more alive” after going through some life experiences, giving her a new perspective.

“I’ve fallen in love and I’ve experienced life,” she said in the interview. “I feel so much more alive now, and I don’t feel scared anymore.”

News of the breakup between Cabello and Hussey, 32, came in June, just days after the “Havana” singer dropped a steamy music video for her “Senorita” collaboration with Shawn Mendes — which sparked rumors that the two pop stars have started a summer romance.

Longtime friends, Cabello and Mendes, 20, have been spotted holding hands multiple times since the music video was released and even celebrated the Fourth of July together.

But the rumors surrounding Cabello’s love life have not kept her from releasing some great new music for fans to enjoy.

Just this week, she dropped another edgy music video, featuring the Oscar-winning producer Mark Ronson, for the song titled “Find U Again.”

In the video, Cabello poses as a nightclub singer who has a bounty on her head — which is covered in platinum blonde locks for the role.

The “Never Be the Same” singer is also featured on Ed Sheeran‘s new collaboration album. She lends her voice to the track “South of the Border,” which Cardi B is also featured on.