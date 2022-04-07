Camila Cabello now says she's feeling "amazing" as she prepares for the release of her third album

Camila Cabello Opens Up About Getting Help for 'Crippling' Anxiety: 'The Worst Mental State Ever'

Camila Cabello has a new perspective on life after a difficult stretch that has since inspired her new music.

The "Bam Bam" singer, 25, tells PEOPLE (The TV Show!)'s Kay Adams in this week's issue that when she began the process of making her upcoming third album Familia, she was not in a good place.

"I was cripplingly anxious and was in the worst mental health state ever," she says. "And then I took a break at the beginning of the pandemic. I started doing therapy [and] trying to feel better."

For Cabello, seeking help meant staying true to herself no matter what.

"For me it was, if this process doesn't help me in feeling better, and if it's not me being honest and vulnerable and unfiltered, I don't really see how this is going to happen," she says. "That was my intention, was just to be myself, whatever that looked like at the time."

That vulnerability will be on full display on the former Fifth Harmony singer's upcoming album, which she says is entirely autobiographical. Though Cabello didn't address which life events she'll cover, she navigated a public breakup with Shawn Mendes, her boyfriend of two years, in November.

"I just word-vomited into a mic in the form of a melody," she says. "It really doesn't get more personal than that. I was all stream of consciousness."

Luckily for the star, her healing efforts have paid off, as she says she feels "amazing now."

"There's a sense of trust in myself that I feel like I didn't have before because I was so anxious all the time," she says. "I really feel like I'm living my truth and I'm speaking my truth."

Camila Cabello attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Camila Cabello | Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage

Familia will hit shelves on Friday. Cabello credits songwriter Scott Harris, producers Ricky Reed and Mike Sabath and director Cheche Alara with inspiring the record's name, as the sense of community they built as they made it helped her to feel better.

The star says her collaborators were her "family by choice," and that the album is "about community and all the things that make you you and keep you grounded and make you feel like life is so worth living."