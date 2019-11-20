Camila Cabello on How She and Shawn Mendes Transitioned from Friends to Couple

From day one, there have been sparks between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes — even if the two stars didn’t know at the time how to respond to the connection.

In an interview with Rolling Stone on Monday, Cabello, 22, reflected on her relationship with Mendes, 21, and its admittedly awkward infancy.

“During ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ I really bonded with him as more than a friend,” she said of her 2015 collaboration with Mendes. “I think he did too, but we were both really young, and he was experiencing the pressures of his career.”

At the time of that duet’s release, the former Fifth Harmony singer was 18 years old and the Canadian pop star was 17. The pair — who had another hit collab on their hands this summer with “Señorita” — weren’t exactly sure how to act on their chemistry at the time, however.

“I don’t think we knew what to do with those feelings,” Cabello said. “It was this awkward thing where we both liked each other, but we weren’t together. It was just weird.”

Eventually, after letting time and busy schedules drift them apart, they soon realigned and rekindled.

“An energy was there from the beginning, but after that song, we didn’t spend as much time together,” said Cabello. “Our paths just didn’t cross in that way romantically until we started hanging out again and writing.”

“For me,” she added to Rolling Stone, “it just brought it back.”

Cabello and Mendes didn’t officially put a label on their relationship until the Fourth of July, and the two have been going strong ever since, displaying PDA courtside at NBA games and getting tattoos together.

Recently, Cabello paid tribute to her boyfriend with one of her upcoming songs “Used to This,” which she introduced during an intimate show for her third album, Romance, in Los Angeles.

“Basically I had this lyric called, ‘It’s gonna take me a minute, but I could get used to this,'” she said at the show, “and the song is basically about, like, when you’re friends with somebody for a really long time, and you know someone for a really long time, and then you start dating them, and then you’re like, ‘Oh my God, like this is so weird, cause like, you’ve been my friend forever.'”

She added: “But I like it — and I could get used to this.”