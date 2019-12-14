Camila Cabello Reveals Her New Year's Plans with Shawn Mendes — and It's a Big Relationship Step

Camila Cabello is excited to spend her first holiday season with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

While they’ve only been officially dating for five months, the “Havana” singer confirmed she’ll be visiting her boyfriend’s home country of Canada later this month.

Speaking with host Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM’s Radio Andy Friday, the 22-year-old star revealed that she plans on ringing in 2020 with Mendes, 21, in Toronto.

“I think I’m just gonna hang out with Shawn,” she shared, before correcting herself, “I mean, I don’t think. I know.”

Expressing her excitement in visiting the city, Cabello also said she hopes they can “go out” and enjoy their time together.

RELATED: Camila Cabello Opens Up About PDA with Shawn Mendes: ‘Might as Well Just Make Out on Instagram’

In the same interview, the former Fifth Harmony member opened up about her onstage dynamic with Mendes. When asked performing “Señorita” live with her beau, Cabello explained exactly why she and the Canadian crooner never seem to kiss at the end of the song.

“It’s not by design, I think it’s just this little rebellious part of me that knows everybody wants us to kiss, so then I don’t do it,” she said.

Cabello and Mendes were first romantically linked after releasing “Señorita” and being spotted together multiple times over the summer holding hands and kissing in public.

In November, Cabello told Rolling Stone that she and Mendes had a connection way back in 2015 when they collaborated on the song “I Know What You Did Last Summer” together and that they just clicked when writing their latest duet.

Image zoom Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Allen Berezovsky/Getty

RELATED: Camila Cabello Opens Up About Falling For Shawn Mendes — And Their San Francisco PDA — In New Song

“During ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ I really bonded with him as more than a friend,” she said. “I think he did too, but we were both really young, and he was experiencing the pressures of his career.”

“An energy was there from the beginning, but after that song, we didn’t spend as much time together,” Cabello continued. “Our paths just didn’t cross in that way romantically until we started hanging out again and writing.”

“For me,” she added, “it just brought it back.”