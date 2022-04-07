Camila Cabello's New Album Familia Includes a Lyric About Fifth Harmony's Breakup

In the midst of gearing up to release her third album, Familia, the "Bam Bam" singer revealed one of its tracks features a lyrical reference to Fifth Harmony's 2016 breakup.

Camila Cabello is letting fans know she holds no animosity toward her former fellow Fifth Harmony members.

In the midst of gearing up for the April 8 release of her third studio album, Familia, the "Bam Bam" singer opened up to Reuters about creating the record — and revealed one of its tracks features a lyrical reference to Fifth Harmony's breakup.

On the album's third track, a collaboration with Willow Smith titled "Psychofreak," Cabello reportedly sings, "I don't blame the girls for how it went down…" In the interview, the 25-year-old musician confirmed the lyrics are about leaving the group, which also included now-solo musicians Lauren Jauregui, Normani, Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke.

"That song is basically about anxiety and all of the different things that have made up like my journey with anxiety and starting off really young in the industry," Cabello said before revealing she remains on positive terms with her former colleagues. "We have been supportive of each other through like DMs and stuff… I'm in a really good place with them."

The "Havana" performer rose to fame as a member of Fifth Harmony, which was formed on Season 2 of the United States' version of The X Factor. After releasing two albums, Reflection and 7/27, and scoring multi-platinum singles including "Worth It" and "Work From Home," Cabello unexpectedly left the group in 2016 to launch a solo career.

In a 2018 interview with The New York Times, the musician spoke about trying to pursue solo stardom while in the group. "It became clear that it was not possible to do solo stuff and be in the group at the same time," Cabello said at the time, claiming "if anyone wants to explore their individuality, it's not right for people to tell you no."

The same year, Fifth Harmony performed their single "Down" as a four-piece group at the MTV Video Music Awards. At the beginning of the performance, a faceless fifth member appeared onstage and was swiftly pushed off — a moment Cabello told the Times "hurt [her] feelings."

"It definitely hurt my feelings… I wasn't expecting it, I wasn't prepared for it — especially because at that point I'd moved on from it," she said in the interview. "I don't like holding onto the past, especially when it's stuff that, in my opinion, is just petty."

Cabello spoke to Bustle in August 2021 about lacking friends during her time in Fifth Harmony and often spending free time with her mother. "It was always me and my mom," she told the publication. "Probably to the extreme. Because I never had any friends."