Camila Cabello Mistakes 'The Voice' Contestant for Ex Shawn Mendes, Jokes About Knowing Him 'Deeply'

Camila Cabello thought her ex-boyfriend was surprising her at work.

During a blind audition performance on Tuesday's episode of The Voice, the coach and former Fifth Harmony member was caught off-guard as contestant Tanner Howe began singing Shawn Mendes' "Mercy" and sounded eerily similar to the Canadian singer-songwriter — aka Cabello's ex.

"Is that my… Is that Shawn up there?" asked the "Bam Bam" performer, 25, as Howe started to croon the opening lyric of Mendes' 2016 hit single. "I thought that was Shawn."

Fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and John Legend turned their chairs around for the hopeful singer — but Cabello remained with her back to Howe until his performance was finished.

"Tanner, congratulations. You're on The Voice!" she told him. "I was like, 'Is Shawn onstage right now?'"

Legend, 43, chimed in: "You sounded like him."

Howe then replied to Cabello, saying, "Well, you know him best, so that's awesome."

"I know him better than everybody in this room," responded the Grammy nominee, who dated Mendes, 24, for more than two years before the pair announced their split via a joint statement in November 2021. "But the reason I didn't turn around was, I felt like you sounded a little bit too much like him."

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Cabello continued, "Obviously, he has an amazing voice. I love this song, but I would be curious, when you pick your coach, for you to kind of distinguish yourself."

Howe told her, "I really respect Shawn as an artist, and I see myself in that lane, but I totally love what you're saying. Thank you so much. I'll try and be more unique."

Quipping back with a suggestive joke, Camila said, "I was in his lane — deeply."

Following laughter from the coaches and audience, Shelton, 46, exclaimed, "You said it! We heard it."

"She's trying to make it as awkward as possible," said Legend.

After the jokes, Howe and Stefani connected over both hailing from Orange County, California, and growing up performing in family bands. Legend attempted to relate by noting that his wife, Chrissy Teigen, went to college in the area, but it was no avail, as Howe chose to be on Stefani's team.

"The power of Orange County!" shouted the "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker.

About five years after dropping their first collaboration, "I Know What You Did Last Summer," Cabello and Mendes began publicly dating following the June 2019 release of "Señorita," a duet that topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The pair remained together throughout the pandemic, quarantined together in Miami and adopted a dog named Tarzan. On Nov. 17, 2021, they shared joint statements via Instagram announcing their split.

"Hey guys, we've decide to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as human is stronger than ever ❤️" the statement read. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

"We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward ❤️❤️❤️ Camila and Shawn," the statement concluded.