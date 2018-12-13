Camila Cabello Reveals How She and Taylor Swift First Met and Became BFF

Camila Cabello and Taylor Swift have been BFFs for years — and they owe it all to the Video Music Awards.

In the cover story for Billboard‘s Year In Music issue, the “Havana” hitmaker, 21, revealed that the pair first hit it off in 2015, shortly after Cabello worked up the courage to say hello to Swift, whom she’d admired since she was 13.

“I remember I was in my group at the time and we’d just won an award,” she told Billboard, referring to the girl group Fifth Harmony, which disbanded in March, over a year after Cabello left in Dec 2016.

Seizing upon the “perfect opportunity,” Cabello approached Swift, who was sitting next to another one of her famous pals, Lorde. “I was like, ‘I just wanted to say I’m such a huge fan of you guys and I love your music and you’ve inspired me so much.’ They were like, ‘Thanks.’”

Although nothing more came out of their initial interaction, Cabello shared that she when she attended an after party later that night, Swift invited Cabello to sit with her — and the rest is history.

“We were just talking and yeah, we became friends,” the singer shared. “I feel like we’re really similar as people. We’re both very emotional and like a lot of the same things. Even small things like poetry or the same kind of films or very girly kind of stuff.”

Cabello, who Swift calls “Baby C,” also explained what a “full circle moment” it was to get to open for her pal’s Reputation stadium tour.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Taylor Swift since I was like 13 years old,” she shared. “I know literally all of her songs. She was one of the people that really inspired me to start songwriting, and going on tour with her was a really full circle moment for me.”

“I also felt really at home because I kinda felt like a Swiftie, also,” she added. “So I was just like, I belong here. I’m at a Taylor Swift concert, I’m so in my natural habitat. I hope she doesn’t think that’s weird, I know she doesn’t because I told her before. But it was really, really great and fun as a tour, also surreal for me as a Swifter.”

However, while the Grammy-nominated artist feels at ease touring with Swift, she’s not as comfortable being in the public eye.

“I know that it would be a lot more interesting for people if I posted more about my private life or was involved in the gossip or whatever,” she told Billboard, before explaining that lifestyle isn’t for her.

“I just don’t like it,” she explained. “I just want to be a good artist. I don’t want to be a great celebrity. I’m not!”

Speaking about one specific aspect of her life she’s not often vocal about, Cabello opened up about a recent fan video that showed the singer kissing her boyfriend, 31-year-old British dating coach Matthew Hussey.

Cabello, who previously revealed that she met Hussey on the set of the Today show in 2017, grinned after being asked about the video, in which the pair share a quick kiss as a group of fans shout “Beso! Beso!”

“Those were my biggest, biggest, most hard-core fans,” she explained. “I thought it was really cute when they did that, and it’s like a trusted circle. … They’re chanting my mom’s and my manager’s and my dad’s and my sister’s name, so they know a lot, so I thought it was really cute when they said that, and I was just like, ‘Let’s give them a kiss.’”