Camila Cabello Is 'Lucky' to Have a 'Nurturing' Partner Like Shawn Mendes — 'We're Both Sensitive'

"There's a lot of sweetness and tenderness,” she told Bustle about her relationship with Shawn Mendes

She loves it when he calls her "Señorita" — and when he's sweet and tender!

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are like two peas in a pod. In an interview with Bustle the "Don't Go Yet" spoke about her sweet relationship with the "Wonder" singer, her boyfriend of nearly two years.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I probably have a nurturing attitude because I also like being nurtured. I'm lucky that my partner is the same way," Cabello, 24, told the outlet.

"There's a lot of sweetness and tenderness," she added. "I think we're both sensitive. I'm really lucky to be able to surround myself with tenderness; it's really important to me."

Cabello shared that she and Mendes, 23, have also been there for each other as they dealt with issues of body image and how they've been able to support each other through insecurity.

Camila Cabello for Bustle; Photo credit: Emman Montalvan Credit: Emman Montalvan / Bustle

"[He] would tell me like, 'Dang, I have these kinds of thoughts or whatever.' I think that him talking about it has been a really big step in transforming that relationship with his body," she said, before saying she could often relate to him. "I certainly feel obsessive, [like] I need to go to the gym, I need to do this, I need to lose weight quickly. I've felt like that. That's the societal voice in your head."

Body shaming is an issue Cabello says she has faced for some time, as she opened up about a recent incident when she was photographed at the beach.

"'This hurts so bad,'" she remembered thinking at the time. "The whole day I felt insecure. I felt like it was changing how I was thinking about food and eating... really messing me up."

Camila Cabello for Bustle; Photo credit: Emman Montalvan Credit: Emman Montalvan / Bustle

But, since then, she's learned to own the narrative and love her body exactly how it is.

"You can work out a few hours a day and never eat carbs and whatever, but that's just not a balanced life. That's not what I want… I can't change to fit that mold," she said, adding, "I'm going to wear whatever, and if there's paparazzi around, that sucks, but I'm not going to completely reroute who I am for that."

Aside from her relationship with Mendes, the singer opened up about how difficult it is for her to build friendships and instead opts to spend a lot of her time alongside her mom Sinu. ("It's hard for me to get close to people," she said.)

Camila Cabello for Bustle; Photo credit: Emman Montalvan Credit: Emman Montalvan / Bustle

During her time in Fifth Harmony, "[My mom and I] would always, after work, go to dinner. Go get sushi together, go for a walk," Cabello said. "It was always me and my mom. Probably to the extreme. Because I never had any friends."

She was able to add some celeb friends to her contact list though when she went on tour with Taylor Swift in 2018.