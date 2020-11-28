Camila Cabello Says She Has 'Learned a Lot About Love' While Dating Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello is raving about her boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

The singer, 23, shared a lengthy post about Mendes, 22, on Instagram Saturday, along with a photo of them kissing near the beach. "I've learned a lot about love with this guy. It’s not just the happy blissful moments you see in pictures and videos," she began her caption.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When you're in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you," she said. "I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself. It's not as simple as it looks in pictures sometimes. sometimes, it's messy and uncomfortable and ugly lol. But there's nothing like the pull, the FORCE that is love, to be the light in the darkness- to be the gravitational pull that gives you the relentless strength to be braver, wiser, and better than you were yesterday."

Cabello continued, "It's so instinctive for us to love, even if our minds try to protect us from it sometimes, but our nature as humans is to love. And to be in love means to choose that person over and over again, to go through the messy stuff with. And that's way more beautiful and raw and real than perfection."

Image zoom Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes | Credit: Shawn Mendes/Instagram

The couple, who started dating on the Fourth of July 2019 and collaborated on the hit "Señorita" together, have been social distancing together in her hometown of Miami amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm all for being vulnerable on social media because I think only the neatness and perfection of life is shown on here; and that can make us all feel extra lonely and weird! So raise your glass to the messiness and weirdness of being human and the miracle. And the easiness. And the instinct. And the relentless force that is love," Cabello concluded her post.

Along with Cabello, Mendes also recently raved about their romance.

In his new Netflix documentary, Shawn Mendes: In Wonder, the Canadian pop star shared that all of his songs are about his love for Cabello. "My song comes on the radio or something and I'm like, 'Everything's about you. They're all ... They have always been about you,' " he recalls telling the former Fifth Harmony band member. "She goes, 'What do you mean?' They're all about you. Like every song I've ever wrote."

The pair also remembered meeting each other while Mendes and Fifth Harmony opened for Austin Mahone in 2014. In addition, they looked back on how they reconnected and reignited their spark backstage at a Taylor Swift show, and went on to record their 2015 duet "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and do a mini-Jingle Ball tour.