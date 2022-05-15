Camila Cabello will be joining previously announced coaches Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and John Legend when The Voice returns for season 22 later this fall

Camila Cabello Announces She Is Joining The Voice as a Coach for the First Time

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Camila Cabello attends Variety's 2022 Power Of Women at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Camila Cabello attends Variety's 2022 Power Of Women at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Camila Cabello is heading to The Voice.

PEOPLE can confirm that the former Fifth Harmony member, 25, will be joining Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and John Legend as a coach on the hit NBC singing competition series when it returns in the fall.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The "Psychofreak" singer appeared in a TikTok video on Sunday, where she confirmed the news. In the social media clip, Cabello sings along to "Grace Kelly" by Mika alongside Stefani, 52, Shelton, 45, and Legend, 43.

"#Duet this if you're going to be a Coach on #TheVoice this fall," read the initial caption, as Cabello added alongside her own post: "See you this fall #TheVoice."

Cabello's season 22 announcement comes after Stefani shared the same type of post, revealing her own coaching role, on Friday.

Season 21 of the series was completed in December with Shelton and Legend appearing as coaches alongside Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande. Clarkson won the season with her act, Girl Named Tom.

Cabello previously stepped in to assist Legend as an advisor to his team on the latest season of The Voice.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"Camila has all the experience she needs to be the perfect advisor for our team. She has navigated a singing competition before and done very well on it," Legend said in an interview with Extra.

"She was part of a group, and in this battle setting, where the artists are dueting with each other, that's a very important skill to have," he added. "And obviously, she's an incredibly successful artist and performer in her own right, and all the things she's learned throughout these years are going to be so important for our team."

Cabello has previous experience in television competitions after rising to fame when Fifth Harmony was formed on The X Factor USA in 2012. They ultimately placed third.

"I would not be where I am today if I hadn't auditioned for a show like this," Cabello said on the most recent season of The Voice. "It genuinely gives people an opportunity, which I think is so amazing, so beautiful."