Camila Cabello Hilariously Sings the Google Translated Version of Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy'

Camila Cabello is singing a remix to one of today’s biggest hits with a little help from Google Translate.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive preview of Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cabello, 22, is challenged to sing the translated lyrics of Billie Eilish‘s “Bad Guy” as Fallon’s band plays the melody of the track in the background.

The translation hilariously changes the title of the song to “Evil Young Boy” and Cabello can’t hold back laughter as she tried to keep up with the odd new lyrics.

“Comfort, Demi’s nose wears a shirt,” Cabello croons as the original lyric “White shirt now red, my bloody nose,” displays on the screen for viewers to see.

Instead of the line “Think you’re so criminal,” from Eilish’s original, Google has Cabello sing “What if you did some crimes?”

And things only get weirder from there with lines like “Prude insults your husband,” instead of “Just can’t get enough guy.”

Cabello also sings “Your mom gets kind of weird,” rather than Eilish’s “Make your mama sad type.”

Image zoom

Google Translate really misses the mark with the word “duh” which is now “ghosts.”

“I’m an evil boy, ghosts,” Cabello sings before bursting into laughter instead of “I’m the bad guy, duh.”

Fallon also gets a chance to show off his karaoke skills, performing the Google Translated version of “All Star” by Smash Mouth.

“Ahoy, you’re the hot ball,” Fallon sings as a translation of the iconic verse “Hey now, you’re an all-star.”

Just like this challenge, Cabello is always up for having a little fun and a laugh.

Late last month, Cabello opened up about her constant public displays of affection with boyfriend Shawn Mendes, sharing that she laughs about the reputation.

RELATED: Camila Cabello Just Debuted 2 New Singles — and a Music Video! Hear ‘Liar’ and Watch ‘Shameless’

Cabello made light of her frequent public kisses with Mendes, 21, when chatting with Greg James on BBC 1’s Breakfast with Greg James on Tuesday after a fan called in for the “Unpopular Opinion” portion of the morning program, saying that she thinks “public displays of affection on Instagram are too much.”

“Ouch,” Cabello said with a laugh after the caller criticized PDA. “Well. I feel personally targeted. I feel personally attacked.”

The “Havana” singer then joked, “Yeah, PDA is terrible. I mean, kissing in public? I don’t even….”

While Cabello ultimately said she agreed with the caller’s opinion that sometimes gushing over your significant other can get to be over the top, she added that having her every move documented by paparazzi has “desensitized” her to the potential annoyance of PDA.

Image zoom Camila Cabello Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

RELATED: Camila Cabello Talks Shawn Mendes Relationship: We ‘Fall for Each Other Like Nobody Is Watching’

“The problem with you, Camila, and with Shawn as well, is that people are trying to take photos of you all the time,” James pointed out.

“I know, you honestly get kind of desensitized to it,” Cabello said. “You’re like, well, might as well just make out on Instagram. Might as well!”

Cabello and Mendes were first romantically linked after releasing “Señorita” and being spotted together multiple times over the summer holding hands and kissing in public.

To see more of Cabello’s Google Translate-enhanced singing tune in to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon which airs weeknights at 11:35pm ET/PT on NBC.