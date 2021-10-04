Cabello's hit song "Havana" earned video of the year at the MTV VMAs and American Music Awards

Camila Cabello Joins Cardi B as the Only Latinas with a Diamond-Certified Song, Thanks to 'Havana'

Enhorabuena, Camila!

On Monday, RIAA announced that Camila Cabello's hit song "Havana" now has diamond certification, making the songstress only the second Latina to earn the distinction, joining Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow."

Diamond certification honors songs who've sold 10,000,000 units or more. (Other stars who've earned the distinction are Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee for "Despacito," Lil Nas X for "Old Town Road," Drake for "God's Plan" and Ed Sheeran for "Perfect.")

"Havana is just the 62nd Diamond single certified in over 60 years of RIAA Gold & Platinum Awards – a historic achievement that's only possible when an artist has forged the deepest and most lasting connection with fans, especially with about 60,000 tracks added to streaming service catalogs every day!" Michele Ballantyne, COO of RIAA, said in a statement to PEOPLE.

"It's also a testament to the incredible partnership between Camila and her team at Epic Records, and no doubt a sign of more great music – and huge awards – to come!" she added.

Cabello released "Havana" featuring Young Thug on Aug. 3, 2017 as one of her first singles since embarking on her solo career after leaving Fifth Harmony. The track has been streamed 1.66 billion times on Spotify.

"Havana" won best collaboration, video and favorite pop song at the American Music Awards, along with the video of the year award at the MTV VMAs in 2018. It was ranked by Billboard as the 19th best song of 2017.

Former President Barack Obama also chose the track as one of his favorite songs of that year.

"I CANT BELIEVE OBAMA SAID HAVANA WAS ONE OF HIS FAVORITE SONGS OF THE YEAR I AM REALLY CRYING OH MY GOD DONT LOOK AT ME," Cabello tweeted at the time. "I CANNOT BELIEVE THIS OH MY GOD."

Since "Havana," Cabello has released her sophomore album Romance, starred in Cinderella and is working on her third album, titled Familia.

In a recent interview with Hunger Magazine, Cabello opened up about how the pandemic helped her prioritize her mental health.

"I think I was burned out," she told the outlet. "And I feel like that necessary, forced pause [caused by the pandemic] just allowed me to look at my life differently."