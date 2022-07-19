"If u got the rona and still gonna live it up in isolation make some f---in noise," Cabello wrote on Instagram

Camila Cabello Reveals She Has COVID-19 and Dances with DayQuil in New TikTok: 'I Got the Rona'

Camila Cabello Reveals She Has COVID and Dances with DayQuil in New TikTok: 'I Got the Rona'

Camila Cabello Reveals She Has COVID and Dances with DayQuil in New TikTok: 'I Got the Rona'

Camila Cabello has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a new video posted to the pop star's TikTok page on Monday, Cabello revealed she has COVID-19 while lip-syncing to Pitbull's "Watagatapitusberry (Remix)" from her bed, surrounded by a variety of cold medications.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I got the rona," wrote Cabello, 25, in a caption shared alongside the video, which sees the former Fifth Harmony member bopping her head and pumping her fist in the air from her bed as the 2010 Latin hip-hop collaboration featuring the Miami rapper, Sensato, Black Jonas Point, El Cata and Lil Jon plays in the background.

While the Netflix app plays through a slideshow on Cabello's television behind her, the Familia performer shows off a bag of Hall's cough drops, a package of menthol vapor chest rub, bottles of DayQuil and "Cold, Flu & Sore Throat" syrups and a television remote in the clip.

"Henny con cranberry / I'm feeling so dirty / Baby, you spaghetti? / Let's go, I'm ready / Tírame por el Blackberry / Vámono' en el ferri / Be happy, don't worry," the five musicians can be heard singing in the TikTok video. "Watagatapitusberry / Watagatapitusberry / Watagatapitusberry Watagatapitusberry / ¿Qué lo que significa watapitusberry?"

Camila Cabello Reveals She Has COVID and Dances with DayQuil in New TikTok: 'I Got the Rona' Camila Cabello | Credit: Camila Cabello/TikTok

Cabello later re-shared the video to her Instagram Story with the caption, "If u got the rona and still gonna live it up in isolation make some f---in noise."

In May, the "Bam Bam" performer spoke to PEOPLE about getting vulnerable on social media in reference to a lengthy note she posted about getting photographed by paparazzi during private Miami beach trips and the uncomfortable toll it takes on her mental health and body image. Fans responded positively, though the message was difficult for the musician to share.

"I hesitated because I think it's vulnerable to post behind the scenes things like that," explained Cabello at the time. "I also recognize the immense privilege I have and the life I live, so there's always a risk that I'm like, 'Are people just going to think I'm whining?'"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Camila Cabello attends Variety's 2022 Power Of Women at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Camila Cabello | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

"People can often look at these pictures of celebrities and want to change their diet or aspire to that," she continued. "I thought it was important for me to be like, 'Hey, this isn't necessarily something to aspire to. I might look a certain way, but I've had a really s—ty time, and that's not a good way to be."