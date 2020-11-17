"I love you both so much," one person wrote to the couple

Camila Cabello Gives Shawn Mendes a Sweet Kiss Two Weeks After Adopting New Puppy Together

A kiss from his "Señorita!"

On Tuesday, Shawn Mendes, 22, shared a photo of himself receiving a sweet kiss from his girlfriend Camila Cabello, 23, in front of some tropical trees. He captioned the post with a simple red heart.

The post shows Cabello and Mendes— both with seemingly wet hair — as the Fifth Harmony alum rests her lips on the "Wonder" singer's cheek.

Fans rushed to the comments with cute reactions.

The official Instagram for MTV hilariously wrote, "I’m so single fml." Another person added "KING & QUEEN." While a third person chimed in, "I love you both so much."

The post comes just two weeks after Mendes and Cabello shared that they had become dog parents to their new pup Tarzan. The singers introduced their adorable adoptee in a series of photos and videos Mendes shared on Instagram.

In one clip, the "Havana" singer is seen cuddling with Tarzan in the back seat of a car as Mendes drives and records the moment. In another clip, the happy couple is seen playing with the puppy.

"Hi Tarzan 🥺❤️," Mendes captioned the introductory post. Hailey Baldwin and singer Bazzi were among the couple's famous pals to comment about the pair's new pup.

Mendes and Cabello have been dating since July 2019 and have enjoyed time isolating together in the songstress' Miami home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In Mendes' upcoming Netflix documentary, In Wonder, the Canadian pop sensation gives his fans an inside look at his personal life, including his relationship with Cabello. In the doc, he recounts telling the star that she is the subject of his loving lyrics.

"My song comes on the radio or something and I'm like, 'Everything's about you. They're all ... They have always been about you," Mendes said in a teaser clip.

Last month, Mendes released the title track from his forthcoming album Wonder along with its music video. And on Monday, he teased his new collab "Monster" with fellow Canadian star Justin Bieber, which is set to release on Friday.