"It was getting in the way of my relationship. It was getting in the way of my friendships, my time at home," Cabello said while appearing on Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk

Camila Cabello 'Felt Really Unstable' at the Start of the Pandemic: 'I Was Just Left with My Anxiety'

Camila Cabello has always been open about her mental health.

While joining Apple Fitness+ for its Time to Walk program, the Cuban-Mexican songstress, 24, spoke about how the pandemic affected her anxiety — and how her anxiety took a toll on her relationship (at the time with Shawn Mendes) and friendships.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Before the pandemic, I felt really burnt out. I had been working pretty nonstop since I was 15. And the rigor with which I started working, there was just no time off," she said about her time in Fifth Harmony in an exclusive sneak peek. "I was barely home. I didn't have time to get to know who I was outside of my career. Pile that onto struggles with mental health, with anxiety, with these toxic levels of stress, it wasn't even a meltdown because I would just work through it."

She added, "I was just exhausted in every way and at that point, I felt like I was running a marathon with a broken leg. I kept going, but it was extremely hard. And I wish that I would've just been like, 'Let me just stop for a second and get a nice cast for my broken leg and get some physical therapy.' But I didn't. COVID stepped in and kind of did it for me."

Camila Cabello Apple Watch Credit: Courtesy Apple

Cabello shared that shooting for the Cinderella film was midway when she was sent back to the United States because of the pandemic. By the time she got back, she said she "would just break down crying once a day at least."

"I felt so anxious, cripplingly anxious. I just felt really unstable, and I just felt a mess because suddenly, this thing that was distracting me, my work and filming, was not there," Cabello said. "And so I was just left with my anxiety and my mind. And it was getting in the way of my relationship. It was getting in the way of my friendships, my time at home."

The "Don't Go Yet" star explained that she had to "shift her priority" to her wellness and focus on her own wellbeing.

"I definitely asked for help. I asked for time. And I learned a lot of tools," she said. "I tried a lot of different things, different kinds of therapy, meditation, exercise, changing the way I eat, definitely changing the way I schedule my time and making sure that there's balance, that I have time for friendships and connection with people and I'm not just nose to the grindstone, not paying attention to my body and my needs."

RELATED VIDEO: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Announce Split Months After Celebrating Their 2 Year Anniversary

She added, "It was pretty life-changing for me just having the first moment, I feel like, since I was 15, to cry, to feel the negative emotions without feeling like I had to bury them and perform in five minutes, to be in the same place for more than two weeks because I hadn't been home for such a long time. It gave me the gift of finding new hobbies and other things that soothe me."

Now in its second season, the Time to Walk program on Apple Fitness+ launched with four bold-faced names—Parton, Shawn Mendes, Uzo Aduba from Orange Is the New Black, and the NBA's Draymond Green. Each of them takes listeners on a walk, sharing stories and music that inspires them. Photos from notable places along the walk also pop up automatically on Apple Watch.