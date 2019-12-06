Camila Cabello can’t contain her excitement when it comes to sharing new music with fans.

The 22-year-old singer spent Thursday hyping fans for the launch of her new album, Romance, sharing teasers on Instagram. In one post, Cabello revealed the ideal way she intended her steamy new release to be consumed — submerged in a tipsy bubble bath.

“Who’s gonna listen to #ROMANCE with a glass of wine in the tub at midnight tonight? 🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️,” she wrote.

Once the clock struck 12:01 a.m. and her album became available to stream, Cabello seemed both excited and nervous to share the intimate project with the world, posting an image of the album cover with a request for fans.

“Romance is finally out. this is all yours now. please tell me everything you think, I’m dying to know 😫 #RomanceOutNow,” she wrote on the post, which received a like from her boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

Camila Cabello Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Her eager fans quickly flooded the comment section with their reactions — including a few notable music colleagues who count themselves supporters of Cabello’s work.

“LETS GOOO!!! STREAM!! ❤️🖤❤️,” wrote Lil Nas X, while OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder commented: “Already bought 9,254 copies. Thx for letting me be part of this one Camila ❤️❤️.”

One trippy video posted by Cabello earlier on Thursday depicted the star with flashes of rainbows, carousels and sunny skies, welcoming listeners to the “World of Romance.”

“Do you dare to lose yourself in love? Do you dare to lose yourself in the exquisite agony of it? The desperation, the madness, the urgency, the passion, the ecstasy?” she questioned fans at the start of a lengthy caption below the clip. “An invitation like this is not for the faint of heart.”

Romance is Cabello’s second album since leaving girl group Fifth Harmony in 2016. The singer made her solo debut with a self-titled album last year, which featured her hit song “Havana.”

The brand-new album includes 14 tracks, including her hit duet with Mendes, “Señorita.” Other songs include “Shameless,” “Bad Kind of Butterflies,” “Dream of You,” “Cry for Me,” “First Man” and “My Oh My,” on which she’s joined by rapper DaBaby.

In an interview with Variety in August, Cabello revealed her inspiration for the project, saying she wrote the sophomore album while “falling in love.”

“Falling in love is like an infinite amount of levels and layers and angles,” she said at the time. “I fell in love and just opened up. Everything was written in present moment.”

She added: “As a songwriter, I grew a lot. … It’s, like, a million times better than my first album.”