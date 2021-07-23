Camila Cabello released her latest single "Don't Go Yet" from her forthcoming album, Familia, on Friday

Camila Cabello Touches on Her Cuban Familia 'Roots' in Campy Music Video for 'Don't Go Yet'

Oye Camila Cabello, don't go yet!

On Friday, the 24-year-old singer released her latest single, "Don't Go Yet," which will appear on her upcoming album, Familia. The track is Cabello's first release since her 2019 album, Romance.

In the vibrant music video for "Don't Go Yet," the former Fifth Harmony star embraces her Cuban-Mexican heritage in several scenes centered around a seemingly chosen family gathering as she shows off her Latin dance moves.

"Baby, don't go yet, 'cause I wore this dress for a lil' drama / And I bet, I bet that you think that you know, but you don't / Baby, come to mama," she sings on the track. "I get, I get what I want when I want / And I get it how I wanna, wanna / And I want you baby, gotta get you, baby."

During a conversation with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she said that for the single — and her entire album — she simply wanted to "manifest collective joy."

"I want it to be that kind of family affair selfishly, because it would make me happy. It would make my life better and that's what I want, so that's really what I was trying to manifest with this whole album," she explained.

Cabello continued, "I think 'Don't Go Yet' is just sonically and melodically just me being free. I think being in Miami for so long and having more family around me and speaking Spanish more just kind of brought me back. I think my roots went deeper in a way that I really needed."

Throughout the pandemic, Cabello said she has gotten closer to her roots and has prioritized her family, which fans will experience firsthand with the album.

"I was just like, 'I just want to connect today with the people in this room.' And I think that really showed itself in the music," she continued about creating the video. "I think this was a chance for me to really consciously work on and invest in what I think makes me and human beings truly happy, which is your relationships and your connection to the people around you."

Cabello shared a special message about her new single and forthcoming album on Thursday.

"This whole album to me was inspired by two things: family and food. Your family by blood, but also your chosen family," she told followers on Thursday. "Who you want to break bread with. Who you want to sit at the dinner table with, cook a meal for, get wine-drunk with, and dance in the living room with,."

"To me, those are the moments that make me glad to be alive, those moments of collective joy and true vulnerability and connection with other people," she continued.