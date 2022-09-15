Camila Cabello Says She 'Didn't Prepare' Herself for Friendly Banter with Blake Shelton on 'The Voice'

Camila Cabello joins season 22 of The Voice as a first-time coach alongside veterans Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and John Legend

By
Published on September 15, 2022 03:10 PM
Camila Cabello, blake shelton
Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty

Camila Cabello went into her new coaching role on The Voice without any expectations.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, the Familia artist, 25, said that she "didn't prepare" herself for what to expect with her fellow coach, Blake Shelton — who is known on the reality competition series for his friendly banter with the other stars.

"I didn't prepare myself at all," Cabello tells PEOPLE. "I didn't really know what to expect, but I feel like that's better for my brain because I already have been prone to overthink in my life."

Noting how it proved beneficial "to just walk in and just react to what's happening" for her, the "Don't Go Yet" songstress detailed that she did, however, hear small bits and pieces about Shelton's hijinks.

"I kind of heard, but I didn't watch that much, so I didn't really know," Cabello explains. "But [Blake], honestly, there's been times I almost pee myself laughing. He is so funny."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/camila-cabello/" data-inlink="true">Camila Cabello</a>
Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The Voice's twenty-second season is set to premiere next week, and will see Cabello joining as a first-time coach alongside series veterans Shelton, 46, Gwen Stefani and John Legend. (She previously served as an advisor during season 21.)

Cabello tells PEOPLE that the other three coaches offered her "a ton" of advice as she stepped into her new role.

"You'll see a lot of that literally on the show because there's a lot of behind-the-scenes cameras where we're hanging out and talking," she says. "They're always giving me advice, and then regretting it because I really run with it."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/camila-cabello/" data-inlink="true">Camila Cabello</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/blake-shelton/" data-inlink="true">blake shelton</a>, john legend, <a href="https://people.com/tag/gwen-stefani/" data-inlink="true">gwen stefani</a>
Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty

Cabello, who rose to fame on The X Factor as a part of the girl group Fifth Harmony, believes her own experience being on a reality television singing competition series will help her throughout this new journey as well.

"I think it helps me tremendously because I have that perspective that's really helpful," she says. "I know how high-stakes it feels, and the abnormal high speed, high pace pressure of it."

Adds Cabello: "So I think, psychologically, I have really good advice."

RELATED VIDEO: The Voice Crowns a New Champion! Girl Named Tom Wins Season 21

Cabello tells PEOPLE she and The Voice team are already "pretty far" into filming this season, and says she has learned "so many things" about herself in this new role, including how to be more confident onscreen.

"I wouldn't call myself shy, but I am a bit introverted. So I was a little bit surprised at how I've gotten more and more comfortable being on camera all the time," she explains. "Because it's different performing versus just talking and being yourself on camera."

"I was nervous at first, but I'm surprised that now, especially with Blake and John and Gwen, they make me feel so comfortable too," she adds. "I'm also surprised how stressful it is when you have to make a decision in real-time. It's pretty hard and it's not perfect judgment. It's like, 'Oh, dang! Should I have done that? Should I not have done that?' "

Cabello also reveals that fans may get to see a contestant perform one of her chart-topping hits while on the show. "You'll just have to tune in to see," she teases.

The Voice returns to NBC for season 22 on Sept. 19.

Related Articles
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1327 -- Pictured: Singer Gwen Stefani arrives on September 8, 2022
Gwen Stefani Reveals How She Feels When Contestants on 'The Voice' Cover Her Songs
Watch Blake Shelton Teach Jimmy Fallon to Line Dance
Watch Blake Shelton Teach Jimmy Fallon How to Line Dance in Hilarious 'Tonight Show' Clip
The Voice Exclusive Camila Cabello Clip
Camila Cabello Begins Her Journey on 'The Voice' with a Not-So-Secret Admirer
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Camila Cabello attends Variety's 2022 Power Of Women at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Camila Cabello Announces She Is Joining 'The Voice' as a Coach for the First Time
Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton Wishes 'Everybody Could Have a Chance to Meet' Wife Gwen Stefani: 'She's Magical'
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute celebrating Julie Andrews at Dolby Theatre on June 09, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Gwen Stefani Wears Dramatic Ballgown for Glam Red Carpet Date Night with Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani Surprises Husband Blake Shelton with Cake on Stage for His Birthday
Gwen Stefani Surprises Husband Blake Shelton with a Birthday Cake – and Serenade! – on Stage 
THE VOICE -- "Knockout Rounds" Episode 1909 -- Pictured: Gwen Stefani -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Gwen Stefani Announces Return to 'The Voice' with Help from Blake Shelton and John Legend
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Blake Shelton on Father's Day — and His Birthday!: 'Love You So Much'. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce_xeylPlgH/.
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Blake Shelton on Father's Day and His Birthday: 'We All Love You'
Ariana Grande The Voice
Ariana Grande to Replace Nick Jonas as a Coach on 'The Voice' for Season 21: 'I Am Beyond Thrilled'
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton pose onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Blake Shelton Jokes About How Marriage Has Changed Him on 'The Voice' : 'I'm Getting Softer'
gwen stefani
Gwen Stefani Pokes Fun at Blake Shelton for Losing 'The Voice' as She Reunites with Former Contestant
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton
Inside Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Marriage Plans: 'Neither Want a Big Wedding,' Says Source
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 25: Camila Cabello during a visit to Hits Radio on March 25, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for Bauer Media)LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Harry Styles attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
Camila Cabello Jokes She Only Auditioned for 'The X Factor' to 'Marry Harry Styles': 'Embarrassing'
the voice
Blake Shelton Calls Kelly Clarkson the New Adam Levine, Says It's 'Hard' to Get Mad at Ariana Grande
Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande
Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande Joke About 'The Voice' Replacing Him: 'Thanks a Lot Ari'