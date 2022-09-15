Camila Cabello Says She 'Didn't Prepare' Herself for Friendly Banter with Blake Shelton on 'The Voice'

Camila Cabello went into her new coaching role on The Voice without any expectations.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, the Familia artist, 25, said that she "didn't prepare" herself for what to expect with her fellow coach, Blake Shelton — who is known on the reality competition series for his friendly banter with the other stars.

"I didn't prepare myself at all," Cabello tells PEOPLE. "I didn't really know what to expect, but I feel like that's better for my brain because I already have been prone to overthink in my life."

Noting how it proved beneficial "to just walk in and just react to what's happening" for her, the "Don't Go Yet" songstress detailed that she did, however, hear small bits and pieces about Shelton's hijinks.

"I kind of heard, but I didn't watch that much, so I didn't really know," Cabello explains. "But [Blake], honestly, there's been times I almost pee myself laughing. He is so funny."

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The Voice's twenty-second season is set to premiere next week, and will see Cabello joining as a first-time coach alongside series veterans Shelton, 46, Gwen Stefani and John Legend. (She previously served as an advisor during season 21.)

Cabello tells PEOPLE that the other three coaches offered her "a ton" of advice as she stepped into her new role.

"You'll see a lot of that literally on the show because there's a lot of behind-the-scenes cameras where we're hanging out and talking," she says. "They're always giving me advice, and then regretting it because I really run with it."

Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty

Cabello, who rose to fame on The X Factor as a part of the girl group Fifth Harmony, believes her own experience being on a reality television singing competition series will help her throughout this new journey as well.

"I think it helps me tremendously because I have that perspective that's really helpful," she says. "I know how high-stakes it feels, and the abnormal high speed, high pace pressure of it."

Adds Cabello: "So I think, psychologically, I have really good advice."

Cabello tells PEOPLE she and The Voice team are already "pretty far" into filming this season, and says she has learned "so many things" about herself in this new role, including how to be more confident onscreen.

"I wouldn't call myself shy, but I am a bit introverted. So I was a little bit surprised at how I've gotten more and more comfortable being on camera all the time," she explains. "Because it's different performing versus just talking and being yourself on camera."

"I was nervous at first, but I'm surprised that now, especially with Blake and John and Gwen, they make me feel so comfortable too," she adds. "I'm also surprised how stressful it is when you have to make a decision in real-time. It's pretty hard and it's not perfect judgment. It's like, 'Oh, dang! Should I have done that? Should I not have done that?' "

Cabello also reveals that fans may get to see a contestant perform one of her chart-topping hits while on the show. "You'll just have to tune in to see," she teases.

The Voice returns to NBC for season 22 on Sept. 19.