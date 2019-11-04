Camila Cabello Opens Up About Falling for Shawn Mendes — and Their San Francisco PDA — in New Song

Camila Cabello may have denied her feelings for her boyfriend Shawn Mendes for months before the pair became official — even after they were spotted kissing in San Francisco — but in her latest work, the singer opens up about their relationship.

Mendes, 21, confirmed in October that the two had officially started dating on the Fourth of July.

During an intimate show in Los Angeles presented by New Music Daily and Apple Music on Saturday night, Cabello gave fans a first listen of her upcoming third album, Romance.

While discussing her new music, the singer, 22, detailed the various milestones of her journey to falling in love with Mendes, though she never referred to him by name.

“Oh God, I’m so nervous for this next song because I’ve never sang this before,” she said before introducing the song “Used to This,” a track about accepting the idea of actually being in love.

While on stage, the “Havana” singer revealed she was planning to go to San Francisco to visit a boy — presumably Mendes — the next day. But the studio lost power as she was recording, so she “went to San Francisco to see the subject of the song.”

Image zoom Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Kevin Mazur/WireImage

RELATED: Everything to Know About Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Rumored Relationship

Indeed, that’s where the pair was first spotted kissing, causing fans to freak out over their budding romance.

“Basically I had this lyric called, ‘It’s gonna take me a minute, but I could get used to this,’ and the song is basically about like when you’re friends with somebody for a really long time, and you know someone for a really long time, and then you start dating them, and then you’re like, ‘Oh my God, like this is so weird,’ ‘cause like, you’ve been my friend forever. But I like it — and I could get used to this.”

Fans were quick to applaud when Cabello sang the lyrics, “No, I never liked San Francisco, never thought it was nothing special, ’til you kissed me there.”

The crowd got even more excited when she added, “No, I never liked windy cities, but I think maybe when you’re with me, I like everywhere.”

Image zoom Camila Cabello Steven Taylor

RELATED: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Passionately Kiss During a PDA-Filled Beach Day in Miami

The song goes on to say, “No, I never did like tequila, but there’s something about when I see you, I think I need a drink.”

“That was the last song that I wrote for my album and that was the end chapter of Romance,” added Cabello, who said that she felt more like a painter than a songwriter while writing the track.



“When you’re a songwriter, you’re like trying to write a great song. You’re trying to write a great melody, great lyrics,” she explained. “When you’re a painter, you’re just seeing a moment and trying to put it into sound. You’re trying to paint a picture of it with sound, and I feel like in this song I really was a painter for that moment.”

Image zoom Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Kevin Mazur/WireImage

“Used to This” is just one of many love songs the singer will release on Romance — a word she felt was perfect to name her album.

“I think I just knew that I wanted it to be called Romance because I just want my life album to be called romance,” she said. “It’s not just really about falling in love, even though that was definitely what inspired it. It was, you know, kind of being in my first serious relationship and just learning — just loving and being loved as opposed to kind of crushing from far away.”