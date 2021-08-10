Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes and Lizzo are also set to perform and make appearances at the global event

Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Alessia Cara and Meek Mill to Perform at Global Citizen Live in N.Y.C.

A star-studded lineup is gearing up for September's Global Citizen Live event next month.

Camila Cabello, Meek Mill, Alessia Cara and Cyndi Lauper will join an already long list of stars set to perform at different locations across the world to urge commitments to prioritize vaccine equity, feeding those facing famine and curbing climate change.

Cabello, Lauper, Cara and Mill will join Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo, Meek, Burna Boy, Jon Batiste and Lang Lang performing live from New York City's Central Park. Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, DJ Snake, H.E.R, Black Eyed Peas, Christine and the Queens, along with Angélique Kidho will perform from France.

In Lagos, Nigeria, Femi Kuti, Made Kuti, Tiwa Savage and Davido will perform. Several performers at other locations have yet to be announced.

"Over the last year and a half, we've seen music bring communities together and inspire action during one of the most challenging times of our generation," said Katie Hill, Global Citizen's senior vice president, in a press release. "We're excited to join these incredible artists to unite people across the globe on September 25th as we hold world leaders and business leaders accountable to rectify the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic."

"As we carefully resume Global Citizen's live events, we couldn't be more grateful to each of these artists for donating their time and performances to make an impact through this urgent campaign," she added.

The international event is set to call on world leaders to donate at least 1 billion COVID vaccine doses to those in need by September, revert the hunger crisis by contributing enough meals to feed everyone for the next year and commit to growing 1 billion additional trees by 2022.

Lopez was first announced as a performer on Monday, as a follow-up to her headlining performance at the organization's Vax Live in May.

"Ms. Lopez's involvement in Global Citizen Live is a wonderful progression from our partnership during the Vax Live campaign, event, and primetime broadcast," said Hill announcing her inclusion. "With her help, we were able to secure 26 million Covid-19 vaccine doses but our work for vaccine equity continues as the pandemic continues to spread."

"We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Lopez to our Central Park stage on September 25th to continue our impact together," Hill added.