See Camila Cabello Cover Shawn Mendes and Lil Nas X for James Corden's Riff Off

Camila Cabello and James Corden settled some beef on The Late Late Show Thursday night: Which music is better, songs from 1999 or songs from 2019?

By Nick Romano
January 17, 2020 02:50 PM

Camila Cabello and James Corden settled some beef on The Late Late Show Thursday night: Which music is better, songs from 1999 or songs from 2019? In defense of the latter, Cabello covered music by her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, as well as Lil Nas X in an a cappella Riff Off.

While Corden was throwing down covers of Ricky Martin‘s “Livin’ La Vida Loca” and Santana’s “Smooth,” backed up by a cappella group The Filharmonic, Cabello sang renditions of Mendes’ “If I Can’t Have You” and “Old Town Road” from the 20-year-old rapper-singer.

“Maybe your music would’ve been better if it came out in 1999, that’s all I’m saying,” Corden had said in stoking the fires of this musical battle. He was singing a different tune by the end of the Riff Off, declaring Cabello the winner. The two decided to make peace with a duet of “Señorita,” the song she recorded with Mendes.

Watch the Riff Off in the video above.

