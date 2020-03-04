Camila Cabello Celebrates Her 23rd Birthday with Plea to Help Syria

Camila Cabello is using her platform to raise awareness about the devastating humanitarian crisis in Syria.

On Tuesday, the “Havana” singer took a break from her birthday celebrations to speak to her fans about the hundreds of thousands of displaced families that have been affected by the ongoing civil war and violence in Syria, specifically in the northwestern city of Idlib.

“ITS MY BIRTHDAY!!! guys thank u for all of the birthday love, I absolutely love you guys and am so thankful for you 😫,” she began her lengthy post.

“For my birthday I wanna bring attention to one of the worst humanitarian crises happening in the world right now, in Syria,” the 23-year-old added. “950,000 people have been forced to flee their homes because of the violence in Idlib – some with only the clothes on their backs. Most of them are children. Now, they’re living in displacement camps in freezing cold temperatures. families shouldn’t have to choose between dying from bombs or freezing cold temperatures.”

The devastating war in Syria has ravaged the country since 2011, with the Syrian regime — backed by Russia and Iran — fighting against a series of insurgent groups. According to reports, some of those groups were closely tied to Al-Qaeda.

Last week, violence escalated as Syria attempts to reclaim the last rebel-held territory in the country in Idlib, and killed about three dozen of Turkey’s troops in the province, Vox reported.

According to the outlet, about 3 million civilians live in the affected city. About half of them are refugees who came in from other parts of Syria after being displaced by the nine-year civil war. Many of those civilians are women and children, and now they are all forced to seek refuge in a small area close to the border of Turkey, where they are met with increasingly dangerous and freezing conditions.

Cabello added a call to action to her post, encouraging her fans and followers to consider donating to Save the Children, a non-profit organization that provides emergency aid in natural disasters, war and other conflicts.

“Save the Children is working to provide displaced families with food, blankets and warmth. They are trying to keep kids families safe, but they need our help. so for my birthday, it would mean the world to me if you would consider supporting Save the Children’s response to this humanitarian crisis,” she wrote. “Go to savethechildren.org to help Save the Children reach children in need. I love u ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

The organization commented on her post, thanking her for shedding light on the conflict and desperate need for support.

“Many thanks @camila_cabello for bringing attention to the horrific conditions children in Syria face,” they shared. “For those who would like to help keep families safe and warm, please go to .savethechildren.org. ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Cabello also shared a shortened version of her note on her Instagram Story as well, where she documented the rest of her birthday festivities.

The “Señorita” singer had a party thrown in her honor, with plenty of dancing and an ice sculpture that read, “Happy Birthday Camila.” She also had a pumpkin-shaped birthday cake, playing on the theme of Cinderella and her magical carriage.