The singer also celebrated Halloween over the weekend with her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello Celebrates Day of the Dead and Shares Photo of Her Family's Ofrenda

Camila Cabello is celebrating her cultural heritage.

On Monday, the Cuban-American singer celebrated Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, a festival that originated in Mexico honoring life and death.

Day of the Dead festivities are often an explosion of color and food. One tradition connected with the holiday is building a home altar called an ofrenda, which Cabello showed her fans in a post on Instagram.

"Dia de muertos. 💚💙🧡💛," the 23-year-old singer, whose father is Mexican and mother is Cuban, captioned the post.

On her ofrenda, Cabello had a series of framed pictures of her ancestors, as well as food, flowers, candles, and other decorations.

Ahead of Day of the Dead, Cabello also celebrated the American holiday of Halloween with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes. She put a little Latin twist to her costume, dressing up as Belinda, "the Latin witch."

"Happy Halloween from us!!!!!! Belinda’s superpowers are in her Chancletas- the Latins know," she captioned her post, referring to her flip flops.

Meanwhile, it's unclear what inspired Mendes' costume, though he shared a post saying he simply dressed as himself, but "beat up."

The "Wonder" singer recently opened up social distancing at Cabello's house in Miami during the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of last week's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Mendes, 22, said he was afraid he wouldn't be able to focus on music while staying with Cabello, but now he has a new album coming out Dec. 4 and released the new single, "Wonder," earlier this month.

"It's funny," Mendes told the late-night host. "When I got here, it was like the beginning of the album process and I was like in a full panic state."

Mendes also reflected on how the experience has given him the time to slow down and enjoy the normalcy of life.

"But like a week goes by and you start cooking eggs in the morning, you start doing laundry and taking dogs for walks, and you like have a coffee mug that you use the same one every day, and it just becomes like really nice," the "Treat You Better" singer said.