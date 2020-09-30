Camila Cabello Supports 'My Love' Shawn Mendes as He Announces New Album Details

"What a gorgeous gift to the world," Cabello wrote about Mendes' new musical project

Shawn Mendes can count on girlfriend Camila Cabello to support him as he drops new music.

After Mendes, 22, shared a snippet of the upcoming song "Wonder," Cabello, 23, shared some loving words of support for her boyfriend's latest project.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now," she wrote on Instagram with the project teaser. "@shawnmendes what a gorgeous gift to the world. He's crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions."

"My love, I'm so proud of the person you are and I'm so excited for people to see and hear your heart❤️," she added.

"🥺❤️," commented Mendes on her post.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mendes shared the same clip with a link to website whatiswonder.com and a new Instagram account for the project. (He also changed his profile photo a blank square.) The website leads to a 360-degree photo of the messy bedroom Mendes appears to be in in the clip.

?s=20

The website allows fans to zoom in on details in the room: empty bottles, a dirty mattress and a sheet with the words "set list."

The end of the video shows the dates Oct. 2 and Dec. 4, teasing a single and album release.

"I've missed you all so much! I know it's been a really scary year for everyone so I’m sending buckets of love to all of you x I wrote an album. It's called Wonder. It really feels like a piece of me has been written down on paper and recorded into song. I tried to be as real and as honest as I've ever been," Mendes wrote in a letter to fans.

It’s a world and a journey and a dream and an album I’ve been wanting to make for a really long time. I absolutely love it. Thank you for being by my side for so many years. I love you all so much. This is the introduction to the album out Dec 4th, and the first single "Wonder" is out this Friday. I hope you can listen front to back."

?s=20

Cabello and Mendes have been physically separated for several months while Cabello films Cinderella in the U.K.

Image zoom Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Kevin Mazur/WireImagE

RELATED: Camila Cabello on How She and Shawn Mendes Transitioned from Friends to Couple

Mendes' new teaser comes a day after the Fifth Harmony alum shared a birthday tribute for her Cinderella co-star Nicholas Galitzine.

"Happy birthday to this guy!!!! ! He plays the prince in our Cinderella film, (spoiler alert: it’s quite a different take on the story 👀👀) and it’s his BIRTHDAY today !" she wrote. "Can’t wait for u guys to see us be this stupid on the big screen 🥳🥳🥳🥳 love you lots nickster."

Over the weekend, Cabello also posed with the movie's director Kay Cannon and Idina Menzel, 49, in a new photo.

"Revelling the time I have left shooting w/ Cinders, [Camila Cabello] & her NOT evil stepmother, [Idina Menzel] (there are no villains in this movie ❤️)," Cannon wrote. The film is set to release on Feb 5, 2021.

As for Mendes, the singer has stayed relatively quiet on social media over the last few months. Instead, he's given up his social media to highlight activists for social justice.