Camila Cabello Calls Out 'Very Rude' Soccer Fans Who Sang Team Anthems During Her Performance

Camila Cabello has a bone to pick with fans in the crowd of her most recent performance.

After wrapping up her set at the opening ceremony of the UEFA Champions League Final on Saturday, Cabello took to Twitter to call out distracted fans cheering for their preferred soccer team as she performed.

The "Bam Bam" singer, 25, expressed her frustration with the crowd at Stade de France ahead of the Real Madrid-Liverpool match in a pair of tweets that have since been deleted.

"Playing back our performance and I can't believe people were singing their teams anthem so loud during our performance," she wrote, according to fan screenshots. "Like my team and i worked tirelessly for so long to bring right vibes and give a good show."

She added: "Very rude but whatever. IM GLAD U GUYS LOVED IT!!!!!"

During the nearly six-minute performance, Cabello performed several different hits, and was accompanied by elaborate, choreographed dance moves — but as she sang, sports fans could be heard roaring behind her.

On Twitter, fans were divided, with many praising her performance and others defending fan bases who were only there to see their teams play.

"Don't get offended that we don't care that you sang, we are not your fans, we are fútbol fans," one user wrote. "This ain't the Super Bowl, this is the champions league."

Explained another: "Thanks for the effort and no disrespect but the fans are against shows before the biggest game of the season. It's not America period. Nothing personal but we prefer the anthem to any artist any day."

Cabello, who released her third album Familia last month, also tweeted her appreciation for the gig, and wrote that singing at the opening ceremony was a "dream moment."

"This was something I will never forget !!!!!!! Dream moment for all of us! Thank you UEFA @ChampionsLeague and @PepsiGlobal, we're so honored to be part of such a huge game," she wrote, adding, "I grew up watching soccer with my family and the energy in there was SO ELECTRIC I had so much fun watching afterwards too. Thank you so much to my team and the dancers and musicians and creatives that worked so hard on this show !!!"