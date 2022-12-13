Camila Cabello Says She Would Have 'Bragging Rights Forever' If She Were to Win 'The Voice'

Camila Cabello's life will "Never Be the Same" if she wins The Voice.

The former Fifth Harmony singer, 25, is heading into the season 22 finale of the NBC singing competition on Tuesday night with her contestant Morgan Myles — and she tells PEOPLE that if Myles were to come out victorious, she "would definitely have bragging rights" at dinner parties with her fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and John Legend "forever."

"I'd be so happy for Morgan," Cabello adds. "She has worked over a decade in this career, and she's so talented. I would just be so happy to have her leave this competition with the big old trophy."

As Shelton, 46, jokes that Myles actually said that "working with you has felt like a decade," Cabello quips, "She deserves a prize for that too!"

Camila Cabello. Trae Patton/NBC via Getty

Legend, 43, meanwhile, is heading into the finale with his contestant Omar Jose Cardona, who got pushed through by America last week with the instant save.

"I'm just glad America gave Omar another chance," Legend says. "Our jaws are on the floor every time he sings. We've all loved him since the beginning — we all turned for him. He's literally the definition of what this shows all about."

"He's delivered incredible performances every week," he continued. "I'm hoping that with all the country representation in the finale, maybe they'll split up their block of votes and Omar will come in as the underdog and win this show."

Shelton has two country singers — Brayden Lape and Bryce Leatherwood — in the finale, as well as his contestant Bodie. While his wife Stefani, 53, doesn't have any of her own contestants in the finale, she previously said it still "works out really good for me" if Shelton wins.

"I would say Brayden has been a favorite of mine," she says now. "There's just something about him. I'm also really excited about Bodie — everyone on his team is great. I can't pick one because that would be super rude and mean! It's not up to me even if I say it because America is going to vote."

Aside from crowning its new winner, The Voice finale will see each coach perform with their final contestants. Kane Brown, Kelly Clarkson, Maluma OneRepublic, Adam Lambert, BRELAND and season 21 winners Girl Named Tom are also set to perform.

The Voice finale airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.