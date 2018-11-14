Camila Cabello Says Boyfriend Matthew Hussey 'Makes Me the Happiest I've Ever Been in My Life'

Camila Cabello has been dating relationship expert Matthew Hussey for “kind of a long time,” but she’s never let fans in on the intimacies of their dynamic — until now.

The 21-year-old pop star opened up about her love in the cover story for Marie Claire‘s holiday 2018 issue celebrating the 50 most powerful moments for women in 2018. Over the wide-ranging interview, she discussed what’s on her artistic agenda, the ways her life has changed (and stayed the same) since becoming famous, and how happy Hussey, 31, makes her feel.

The “Havana” singer told the outlet she’s “in love” with the Brit, whom she met on the set of Today. In fact, her feelings are so strong that she gets butterflies whenever he watches her perform. “Any time he’s there, I get super nervous. I stutter or my hands are shaky,” she said.

The simple act of talking about him seems to put her on edge, too. “It’s annoying, because we’ve been together for kind of like a long time now, but every time, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I have to talk now,’ ” the Fifth Harmony alum explained. “He’s so similar to me … In person, we’re just weird and silly and stupid together. He makes me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life.”

The singer says that they connect on a level that’s different from her sultry stage persona.

“Basically, there’s the me that I really am, on the inside, which is the nerdy one — the kind of introverted, shy one — and then there’s the sexy, overly confident one, doing great dance moves and being super sassy,” she mused.

Hussey and Cabello reportedly began dating in February, and by October pregnancy rumors were already circulating because she shared a photo of herself with her hand over her stomach. “You’re still the only thing I did right,” Cabello captioned the image, which only further fueled the rumors.

But the pop star was quick to clear the air, commenting, “Guys don’t be crazy. I’VE BEEN TOURING AMERICA EATING DELICIOUS FOODS LEAVE ME AND MY BELLY ALONE!”

Since May, Cabello has been performing on Taylor Swift‘s Reputation tour, which will conclude later this month.

In addition to hitting the road with Swift, it’s been an eventful year for Cabello, who won four awards at the AMAs on Oct. 9.

She took home favorite collaboration of the year for “Havana” featuring Young Thug, favorite new artist of the year, favorite song, pop/rock (also for “Havana”) and favorite music video for “Havana.”

Cabello also won both artist of the year and video of the year at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in August.