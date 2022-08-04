People.com Entertainment Music Camila Cabello Begins Her Journey on 'The Voice' with a Not-So-Secret Admirer A new ad for the show features a horror movie parody involving the "Bam Bam" singer's fellow coach Blake Shelton By Rachel DeSantis Rachel DeSantis Instagram Twitter Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 4, 2022 01:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email The Voice coach Blake Shelton sure knows how to make a warm welcome! In a new ad for the NBC competition series' upcoming season 22, the country singer serves as mastermind behind a silly series of pranks aimed at new coach Camila Cabello. In the clip, which is framed as a trailer for a horror movie, Cabello, 25, is thrilled to find she has a secret admirer on set who has welcomed her with a celebratory banner and a slew of gifts. Less exciting, however, is a mysterious ransom note that reads: "You are going 2 lose so bad! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha!" As her fellow coaches Shelton, 46, and Gwen Stefani, 52, wonder aloud who could have possibly sent the note, John Legend appears with a similar letter in hand. "You should never have come back," his reads. RELATED VIDEO: Blake Shelton Talks Family: 'Every Day I've Fallen in Love with the Boys as Much as I Do with Gwen' Shelton does his best to deflect suspicion, telling his fellow coaches, "It's anonymous!" as they look at him quizzically. Eventually, all is revealed as host Carson Daly emerges with a pair of cut-up magazines in hand. "Hey Blake, can you please stop crafting in my dressing room?" he asks, as Cabello informs the country star he's "busted." Camila Cabello Announces She Is Joining The Voice as a Coach for the First Time When The Voice returns next month, it will mark the coaching debut of Cabello, as well as the return of Stefani for the first time since 2020 (and the first time since she and Shelton tied the knot in 2021). The "God's Country" singer and Legend, 43, meanwhile, were both on last season alongside Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson. The Voice season 22 will premiere on NBC on Sept. 19.