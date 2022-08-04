Camila Cabello Begins Her Journey on 'The Voice' with a Not-So-Secret Admirer

A new ad for the show features a horror movie parody involving the "Bam Bam" singer's fellow coach Blake Shelton

Published on August 4, 2022 01:00 PM

The Voice coach Blake Shelton sure knows how to make a warm welcome!

In a new ad for the NBC competition series' upcoming season 22, the country singer serves as mastermind behind a silly series of pranks aimed at new coach Camila Cabello.

In the clip, which is framed as a trailer for a horror movie, Cabello, 25, is thrilled to find she has a secret admirer on set who has welcomed her with a celebratory banner and a slew of gifts.

Less exciting, however, is a mysterious ransom note that reads: "You are going 2 lose so bad! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha!"

As her fellow coaches Shelton, 46, and Gwen Stefani, 52, wonder aloud who could have possibly sent the note, John Legend appears with a similar letter in hand.

"You should never have come back," his reads.

RELATED VIDEO: Blake Shelton Talks Family: 'Every Day I've Fallen in Love with the Boys as Much as I Do with Gwen'

Shelton does his best to deflect suspicion, telling his fellow coaches, "It's anonymous!" as they look at him quizzically.

Eventually, all is revealed as host Carson Daly emerges with a pair of cut-up magazines in hand.

"Hey Blake, can you please stop crafting in my dressing room?" he asks, as Cabello informs the country star he's "busted."

When The Voice returns next month, it will mark the coaching debut of Cabello, as well as the return of Stefani for the first time since 2020 (and the first time since she and Shelton tied the knot in 2021).

The "God's Country" singer and Legend, 43, meanwhile, were both on last season alongside Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson. The Voice season 22 will premiere on NBC on Sept. 19.

