Camila Cabello Walks Hand in Hand with New Flame, Dating App CEO Austin Kevitch, Around LA

Camila Cabello seems happy with her new man!

On Monday, the "Bam Bam" singer-songwriter was photographed strolling around LA while holding hands with Austin Kevitch, CEO and co-founder of the Lox Club dating app.

In the photos, Cabello, 25, wore a blue dress adorned with white flowers, a low ponytail, hoop earrings, black sandals and a beige cross-body bag while holding a boxed water in one hand.

The former Fifth Harmony member's other hand was interlocked with Kevitch's, as the 31-year-old entrepreneur wore a white t-shirt paired with green shorts, white and red socks and white sneakers.

Cabello was first reported to be dating Kevitch in June, per Entertainment Tonight. At the time, the outlet reported that the pair had mutual friends, and Kevitch asked them to set him up with the Cinderella star.

Kevitch launched Lox Club in 2020, and the app has been touted as the "Jewish Raya" for its members-only model — though non-Jewish hopeful romantics can also join the platform.

"I was being a little tongue-in-cheek with [the website], making fun of the pretentious social clubs," Kevitch told Vogue in December 2020. "To my surprise, hundreds of people started applying for it and sharing it all over Instagram. And even then, I was like, 'wow, I could not see myself opening a dating app,' because I have always been so anti–dating app. In hindsight, maybe that's why it's working."

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019/FilmMagic

Cabello last dated Shawn Mendes — after years of friendship — beginning in July 2019, and the pair announced their split on Instagram in April with a joint statement.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever ❤️" read the statement, which they both shared on their Instagram Story. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

"We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward ❤️❤️❤️ Camila and Shawn," the statement concluded.

Before Mendes, 24, Cabello dated relationship coach Matthew Hussey from 2018 to 2019 and fellow singer Austin Mahone in 2014.