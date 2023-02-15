Camila Cabello and Dating App CEO Austin Kevitch Break Up Following 8 Months of Dating

Camila Cabello and Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch have called it quits.

On Wednesday, the exclusive dating app sent a newsletter to its subscribers and revealed "Austin is single again," according to multiple outlets.

Kevitch launched Lox Club in 2020, and the app has been touted as the "Jewish Raya" for its members-only model — though non-Jewish hopeful romantics can also join the platform.

A rep for Cabello did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The "Bam Bam" singer, 25, and Kevitch, 31, were first romantically linked in June, per Entertainment Tonight. At the time, the outlet reported that the pair had mutual friends, and Kevitch asked them to set him up with the Cinderella star.

That August, they were seen out and about holding hands.

In the photos, Cabello wore a blue dress adorned with white flowers, a low ponytail, hoop earrings, black sandals and a beige cross-body bag while holding a boxed water in one hand.

The former Fifth Harmony member's other hand was interlocked with Kevitch's, as the entrepreneur wore a white t-shirt paired with green shorts, white and red socks and white sneakers.

In October, Cabello opened up about taking the common, modern route in an attempt to find her next romance before receiving a message that led her to delete the service.

"I was on a dating app for like 24 hours then I left," said Cabello during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show before explaining her reasoning. "Because the first guy that DM'ed me was like an aspiring singer-songwriter from Nashville and I was just like, I feel weird because somebody could be using me. Does that make sense?"

Barrymore, 47, noted that "you don't know [someone's] intentions" on virtual dating platforms, and Cabello agreed. "Yeah, you don't know their intentions," added the Grammy-nominated artist. "But even that, I'm like, I don't even know. When you are just trying to make friends, you're going to meet guys that are vetted by your friends, which is amazing."

Cabello last dated Shawn Mendes — after years of friendship — beginning in July 2019, and the pair announced their split on Instagram in April with a joint statement.

Shortly after, Mendes said he and Cabello were still on good terms despite their breakup.

"[We're] so friendly. I mean, I loved Camila first for so many years and that's never gonna change," he said in an On Air with Ryan Seacrest interview.

The singer told Seacrest that his song "When You're Gone" — which features revealing lyrics about trying to get over a difficult breakup — was written about a month after their split, and he found the writing process healing.

"I think it's really just the processing and the complexities of that, the complexities of knowing something is better and still wanting to hold on and all the reasons why," he explained. "I'm really glad to be able to just be real and authentic with my music because it's cathartic for me too, to be able to write about these things."