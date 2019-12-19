Camila Cabello Says She's 'Deeply Ashamed' After Her Racist and Xenophobic Posts Resurface

Camila Cabello says she’s “deeply ashamed” of the racist comments she’s made in the past.

On Tuesday, Cabello, 22, issued an apology to her fans after a Twitter account shared a series of tweets, believed to be from Cabello’s Tumblr, showing the singer using racially insensitive language.

“When I was younger, I used language that I’m deeply ashamed of and will regret forever,” Cabello wrote on both Twitter and her Instagram Stories. “I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it.”

Cabello went on to explain that she previously apologized for her behavior and is apologizing again now.

“I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart. As much as I wish I could, I can’t go back in time and change things I said in the past. But once you know better, you do better and that’s all I can do.”

Cabello also shared that she’s grown a lot since the incident.

“I’m 22 now, I’m an adult and I’ve grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn’t before,” Cabello continued.

I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. pic.twitter.com/iZrnUawUAb — camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 18, 2019

“Those mistakes don’t represent the person I am or a person I’ve ever been. I only stand and have ever stood for love and inclusivity, and my heart has never, even then, had any ounce of hate or divisiveness.”

“The truth is I was embarrassingly ignorant and unaware,” Cabello wrote, adding that she now uses her platform “to speak out about injustice and inequality.”

“I’ll continue doing that. I can’t say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel, and I apologize again from the bottom of my heart,” Cabello concluded.

The Tumblr, believed to be Cabello’s, has since been taken down.

Cabello’s apology comes as she is embarking on a new chapter in her life with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes: spending the holiday season together.

While they’ve only been officially dating for five months, the “Havana” singer confirmed she’ll be visiting her boyfriend’s home country of Canada later this month.

Speaking with host Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM’s Radio Andy Friday, the star revealed that she plans on ringing in 2020 with Mendes, 21, in Toronto.

“I think I’m just gonna hang out with Shawn,” she shared, before correcting herself, “I mean, I don’t think. I know.”

Expressing her excitement in visiting the city, Cabello also said she hopes they can “go out” and enjoy their time together.