Camila Cabello 'Never Used to Sing' in Public Due to Being 'Incredibly Nervous and Socially Anxious'

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Camila Cabello had a lot to overcome on her journey to success.

In a candid two-part post on Instagram, the “Señorita” singer, 22, openly discussed her struggles with anxiety — and how as a young girl, she was absolutely terrified of singing in front of anyone, including her parents.

“I never ever sang in front of my parents or friends and would get flustered when they would ask me to, I sang in my room when my parents left for Walmart and cried when one day I saw them filming me through the crack of the door,” she said, sharing that she would even get “teary eyed when people sang happy birthday to me” as all the attention made her feel “overwhelmed.”

“I was generally incredibly nervous and socially anxious when I was little; and people always have this look of disbelief when I tell them that,” she added.

The Cuban-born singer went on to explain that she was inspired to open up to her fans about her journey, after having recently been prompted to reflect on her determination by an interviewer.

RELATED: Camila Cabello Admits She Was ‘Cripplingly Shy’ as a Kid: ‘I Missed Out’

“I feel like my whole life there’s been two Camila’s in me,” she explained, describing herself as feeling torn between the two.

“There’s little Camila that is terrified of the unknown, is aware of all the ways everything can go wrong,” she wrote. “Then there’s other Camila. And she knows what she wants out of life.”

Cabello went on to share that while “little me hasn’t left,” she no longer “let’s her boss me around so much.”

“The truth is you decide who you’re going to be. Every day,” she continued, adding that even if “you haven’t been very brave, or very social, or wild, or an adventure seeker, if you describe yourself as the opposite of those things… it doesn’t mean you can’t be.”

RELATED VIDEO: Shawn Mendes Dropped Camila Cabello in Dance Rehearsal For ‘Señorita’ Music Video

Cabello added that she hopes that being so candid she can inspire others to realize that they too are capable of their own aspirations.

“I felt like sharing because I think sometimes we see other people do things and think ‘Ah, well.. that’s just not me. I’ve never been like that.’ It’s NOT TRUE. I’m telling you. I went from never wanting to sing in front of my family to being addicted to performing, from being too anxious to hang out with new people to… still being a little anxious but having THE BEST time and making irreplaceable memories,” she wrote in the post.

Wishing her fans love, she added, “The essence of me is the same, but I’ve changed so much as a person. You choose who you’re going to be. Force yourself to do what you’re afraid of, always- and go after what you want and who you want to be, because you’re worth that. You’re worth the fight. It’s the most worthwhile one there is.”