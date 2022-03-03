Camila Cabello Celebrates 25th Birthday by Revealing Familia's Release Date: 'My Whole Heart'

Camila Cabello is celebrating her milestone with a gift to her fans!

On Thursday, the "Havana" singer celebrated her 25th birthday — and to mark the occasion, she revealed the release date for her highly anticipated album Familia.

"2 facts: it's my birthday and this album is my whole f---ing heart. FAMILIA. Out April 8," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself wearing a colorful, layered dress as she hugs a young girl.

Shortly after, on her Instagram Story, she shared a selfie video of herself and she wrote, "One of my intentions today is to receive all this love From my friends and family and all of you who support me love on me and cheer me on. Grateful for all of it and taking it in today."

In July, Cabello released the first single off her forthcoming album titled "Don't Go Yet," which showcased the star embracing her Cuban-Mexican heritage.

At the time, she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 that she wanted the song, and the entire album, to "manifest collective joy."

"I want it to be that kind of family affair selfishly, because it would make me happy. It would make my life better and that's what I want, so that's really what I was trying to manifest with this whole album," she explained.

The former Fifth Harmony star continued, "I think 'Don't Go Yet' is just sonically and melodically just me being free. I think being in Miami for so long and having more family around me and speaking Spanish more just kind of brought me back. I think my roots went deeper in a way that I really needed."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Cabello and Ed Sheeran teased their new single "Bam Bam" and shared a clip from the music video, set to be released Friday.

"Many more wild nights together to come, mate," Sheeran wrote on Twitter.

Added Cabello: "Bam Bam. March 4th with @edsheeran, one of my favorite people and artists ever. Also my bday is the day before so triple win 🥳🥳🥳🥳"

Though it's unclear just who Cabello is singing about, the lyrics could be a nod to her recent ex Shawn Mendes, with whom she split in November after two years of dating.

She previously teased "Bam Bam" with an emotional Instagram caption that read, "We were kids at the start, I guess we're grown-ups now" alongside a photo of herself with black eye makeup smudged under her eyes."