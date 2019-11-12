Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Show PDA While Courtside at Clippers Game

Image zoom Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have no problem showing a little PDA.

On Sunday night, the famous couple was once again spotted canoodling and kissing, this time while sitting courtside as they watched the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Toronto Raptors.

The “Havana” singer, 22, who wore a black asymmetrical sweater with white jeans and white platform heels, and the “Stitches” singer, 21, was photographed engaging in some courtside PDA during the basketball game.

Mendes matched his girlfriend of four months’ black and white theme, wearing a pair of black jeans and a white graphic T-shirt. He added a pop of color to his look with a golden brown suede jacket.

Although they were first presumed to be linked back in June after the pair dropped their steamy second duet “Señorita,” Mendes recently revealed that he and Cabello weren’t an official couple until the Fourth of July.

“We haven’t been dating for that long,” Mendes told fans at his October concert in Hindmarsh, Australia in footage that was later shared on Twitter. “We have been dating since July 4th officially.”

Also in July, the two were snapped sharing a kiss over coffee in San Francisco and continued their PDA-fest later that month when they were photographed during a beach date in Miami.

On Aug. 9, the couple stepped out hand-in-hand for a stroll in Brooklyn, New York, where they met up with Mendes’ parents. They later took a trip together to Montreal on Aug. 19, a little more than a week after the N.Y.C. outing.

Earlier this month, Cabello performed an intimate show for her upcoming third album, Romance in Los Angeles, which seems to pay tribute to the various milestones of her journey to falling in love with Mendes.

“Oh God, I’m so nervous for this next song because I’ve never sang this before,” she said at the show before introducing the song “Used to This” — a track about accepting the idea of actually being in love.

She went on to describe some of the lyrics in the song, saying, “Basically I had this lyric called, ‘It’s gonna take me a minute, but I could get used to this,’ and the song is basically about like when you’re friends with somebody for a really long time, and you know someone for a really long time, and then you start dating them, and then you’re like, ‘Oh my God, like this is so weird,’ ‘cause like, you’ve been my friend forever. But I like it — and I could get used to this.”

Fans were quick to applaud when Cabello sang the lyrics, “No, I never liked San Francisco/ Never thought it was nothing special / ’Til you kissed me there.”

The singer also revealed she completed the new album on Oct. 31 but has yet to set a release date.