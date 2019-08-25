Camila Cabello Adoringly Watches Shawn Mendes Perform at His Brooklyn Concert

Camila Cabello‘s face says it all.

On Friday, the 22-year-old “Havana” singer attended Shawn Mendes‘ concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, where she was spotted with a look of complete adoration and awe while watching his performance.

Romance rumors have long followed the duo, who have been close pals for years, but the speculation soared earlier this year after Cabello and Mendes released their song “Señorita” with a steamy music video on June 20. The single is the pair’s second duet, following “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” which was released in 2015.

Following the drop of their new duet, the pair was captured repeatedly packing on the PDA.

In July, TMZ captured the pair sharing a kiss over coffee in San Francisco. Then the lovebirds continued their caught-on-camera kissing in later that month when they were spotted during a beach date in Miami.

They were spotted kissing in the beautiful blue water before Cabello wrapped her arms around Mendes, and they were later seen holding hands as they wandered along the boardwalk enjoying the summer weather.

On Aug. 9, the pair stepped out hand-in-hand for a stroll in Brooklyn, New York, where they also met up with Mendes’ parents. They later took a trip together to Montreal on Aug. 19, a little over a week after the N.Y.C. outing.

While in Montreal, they were spotted walking through the Canadian city before they stopped in a small café. While at their table, Mendes was photographed cupping Cabello’s face as the two shared yet another steamy makeout session.

They will be performing together at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday from Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center.

Both are nominated in several categories for “Señorita,” including best collaboration, best art direction, best choreography, best cinematography, and song of the summer. Mendes is also up for artist of the year.

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco, will air on Monday, Aug. 26, at 8 p.m. ET.