Camila Cabello Alludes to Shawn Mendes Split in New Song 'Bam Bam': 'Said I'd Love You For Life'

The pop star, 25, appeared to address her split from Shawn Mendes in the lyrics of the song, a collaboration with Ed Sheeran that sees her singing about the ways in which life has changed following a breakup.

The sunny track kicks off with Cabello singing, "You said you hated the ocean/But you're surfin' now/I said I'd love you for life/But I just sold our house."

In what is almost certainly not a coincidence, Mendes, 23, shared photos of himself surfing to Instagram days after their November split, despite telling fans years earlier that his "weirdest fear" involved a full-blown panic attack while swimming in the ocean at nighttime.

Cabello, meanwhile, sold her three-bedroom Los Angeles mansion in December, one month after she and the "Wonder" singer broke up.

"I feel like the most powerful thing is to zoom into the super, super details of it, basically saying it without saying it," Cabello told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1's New Music Daily of the opening lyrics.

Elsewhere in the song, she sings, "We were kids at the start/I guess we're grown-ups now/Couldn't ever imagine even having doubts/But not everything works out."

The lyrics later take a more optimistic approach to the split, with Cabello finding ways to push through any pain and land back on her feet.

"Love came around and it knocked me down/But I'm back on my feet," she sings. "That's just life, baby/I was barely standing/But now I'm dancing."

Despite the fact that "Bam Bam" is a breakup song, Cabello told Lowe that there are no hard feelings between her and Mendes.

"I f—ing love Shawn. And I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him," she said. "And this song is mostly just about like, 'Okay, how do I make a song that shows the cycles of love, and life, and gives people…' Whatever it is that's going on in your life… hopefully, this can make you be like, 'It is that way now, but things are always taking crazy turns.'"

The former Fifth Harmony star also discussed how her priorities have shifted in recent years, and how she has focused on being "a well-rounded person" during the making of her upcoming third album Familia.

"With those years that we were together, my focus was just, how can I live a happy life and be in a healthy, happy relationship?" she said. "I was doing therapy a lot. My focus has really shifted. While I'm in promo mode, honestly, if I'm not having fun, what's the f—ing point?"

Cabello noted that that mindset was one she and Mendes both shared.

"We both started so young, we're really learning how to be healthy adults," she said. "And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career, and that's okay."

The pair split in November after two years of dating, saying at the time they would "continue to be best friends."

Two weeks after they announced their breakup, Mendes released the emotional ballad "It'll Be Okay," which shared Cabello's optimistic outlook.

In the piano-backed track, Mendes detailed the end of a turbulent relationship, singing, "the future we dreamed of is fading to black." In the chorus, however, he transitioned into a hopeful attitude of healing and acceptance as he repeatedly sang, "it'll be okay."

Cabello celebrated her 25th birthday on Thursday with the announcement that the long-awaited Familia would be released on April 8.