Benji Madden Dedicates Wedding Anniversary Tribute to Wife Cameron Diaz: 'Loyal and Unconditional'

The couple, who married in 2015, welcomed their daughter Raddix Madden in December 2019

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are celebrating seven years since saying "I do!"

On Wednesday, the Good Charlotte musician, 42, marked the occasion by dedicating a sweet social media tribute to his actress wife.

"Today 7 years married ❤️ Always dreamed of having a family like this. Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional equally filled with passion and depth," he wrote on Instagram of Diaz, 49, alongside a photo of artwork. "Calling it a Honeymoon doesn't cover it. Real life. The only real challenge we have is making time go slower cause life goes by fast in the happy lane."

He added, "Always and forever knowing we are home @camerondiaz Happy Anniversary I love you!❤️❤️❤️"

In September, Diaz appeared on an episode of the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast and discussed first meeting Madden through his identical twin brother Joel Madden and his wife, Nicole Richie.

"I met mine through my now sister-in-law and brother-in-law, I met them first and then they didn't set us up but we were in the same room because of them, and then we found each other," she explained.

"I was like, 'How come I didn't see him before?'" Diaz continued, while her business partner and fellow guest on the podcast, Katherine Power, chimed in, "Which is funny because you saw his twin brother."

"They're not the same, they're so different," Diaz said. "Even though they're twins, they're very, very different obviously

One month prior, on the actress' birthday, the musician showered her with love on Instagram to honor the occasion.

"Happy Birthday to my Wife," he wrote alongside an image of artwork. "You are beautiful in all ways, we are so lucky to have you ❤️🙏 what you do who you are day in and day out to the ones you love always true blue — hard to put it all in a IG post but I love to have a reason to say it out loud I love you ❤️🙏🎉 @camerondiaz."

Diaz previously opened about marriage and family in April 2020 during an episode of makeup artist Gucci Westman's YouTube Series, "Makeup & Friends."