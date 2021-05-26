The Voice Crowns a New Champion! Find Out Who Won Season 20

Congratulations, Cam Anthony!

The 19-year-old Philadelphia native was crowned the winner of season 20 of The Voice on Tuesday night.

Anthony's win marks a record eighth victory for coach Blake Shelton, the most of any coach on The Voice. Earlier in the night, Anthony performed the Young Animals' "She Drives Me Crazy" with Shelton, 44.

After host Carson Daly announced Anthony as the winner, Shelton ran up on stage to give him a big hug.

Anthony beat out fellow team Shelton contestant Jordan Matthew Young, team Kelly Clarkson's Kenzie Wheeler, team Nick Jonas' Rachel Mac and team John Legend's Victor Solomon.

Cam Anthony Cam Anthony and Blake Shelton

Throughout the competition, Shelton has stayed firm in his predication that Anthony could be the first "superstar" to come from the show.

"I can definitely say it gives me a newfound sense of confidence," Anthony previously told PEOPLE of Shelton's kind words. "Hearing someone like him speaking that highly of me definitely means a lot. It's also validation that I'm doing the right thing, and I'm heading in the right direction and that being myself is okay and it works."

Cam Anthony Cam Anthony | Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

When he was a kid, Anthony turned to music as an escape from the violence and crime that surrounded him in his northern Philadelphia hometown. Then at 11, his life changed forever after a video of him singing a Bruno Mars song went viral.

From there, Anthony was invited to open for Patti LaBelle, sing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and perform at the White House for the annual Easter Egg Roll. By age 12, Anthony was signed by Dr. Dre, and he spent the rest of his teen years recording and performing.

During a press conference after Monday night's live show, Anthony — who is no longer signed to Dr. Dre — told PEOPLE that throughout the competition he's learned that "starting over is okay."

"It's something that you get comfortable with," he said. "I've learned how to be comfortable with the rapid change and growth that this opportunity forced you into."

Cam Anthony The Voice final five | Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

Now the winner of a $100,000 grand prize and a record deal, Anthony said fans can expect to hear an album from him in the future that's similar to his "journey" on The Voice.

"I want it to be a bunch of different genres," he said. "I'm just trying to enjoy myself and make something that's true for the moment."

Cam Anthony Cam Anthony | Credit: Trae Patton/NBC